The city of Billings is sending a geotechnical expert up to the base of the Rimrocks Monday morning to assess stability after a weekend rock slide that crushed a house.
Dave Mumford, Public Works director for the city of Billings, said cleanup work at the West End site would begin as soon as it was deemed safe.
The 1:30 a.m. slide struck a home on Laredo Place owned by Bill Mercer, a prominent local attorney and member of the state Legislature. Mercer, who was home alone at the time, had to be freed by a neighbor from the crushed house.
The slide left a trail of large boulders from the top of the Rims blocking the residential street.
Before contractors can begin breaking up the boulders and hauling them out, the city needs to determine where to start.
“We don’t want to remove from the bottom and have the whole top fall down on us,” Mumford said.
The city will use geotechnical engineering firm Terracon for the assessment and will likely use Knife River for the contracting work to clear the rock slide, Mumford said.
Mumford estimated the city would have the street cleared in a few days. He said it’s too early to know what the cost will be.
“We’re hoping it’s maybe $20,000, but we don’t know for sure,” he said.
The city is asking people to stay away from the area while the work proceeds.
“The slope is still somewhat unstable and so is the house and such, and so people should avoid getting in the area, or climbing on it, or being around it,” Mumford said. “It would be best if people stayed out of that area until we get it stabilized and the rock removed.”