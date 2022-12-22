Billings attorney charged with four felonies including assaulting minors

A prominent Billings attorney has been charged with four felony counts including three counts of assault on a minor and one for intimidation.

Thomas Lee Mahlen, a partner in the Billings law firm Halverson, Mahlen and Wright, was charged in Yellowstone County District Court for the alleged repeated abuse of three children, and threatening to kill an adult.

The charges also describe the abuse of animals including beating and killing family pets and shooting two neighborhood cats that were fighting in his backyard.

Mahlen allegedly assaulted the children during at least 19 separate occasions between Aug. 28 and Oct. 21 of this year.

An adult victim in the case alleges Mahlen threatened her several times, on one occasion even joking with one of his family members about a woman ending up dead in a swamp, or “in pieces in the back of my truck,” the charges state.

In 2016, Mahlen was named to the board of directors for the Center for Children and Families, a behavioral health and child well-being agency serving Montana.

Mahlen pleaded not guilty to the charges during an arraignment in November 2022. He has since been released from custody on a $50,000 bond, according to court records.