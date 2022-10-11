Billings attorney seeks restraining order blocking Metra management privatization

A Billings attorney believes the process used by Yellowstone County commissioners to explore privatizing management at MetraPark has been so corrupted that it should be stopped entirely.

Gene Jarussi has asked Yellowstone County District Court to place a temporary restraining order against county commissioners to halt the privatization bid process currently underway.

"The process employed by the board (of county commissioners) to do so has been tainted by violations of the Montana Constitution and law, misrepresentations and collusion," Jarussi wrote in the request. "This faulty and unreliable process should be halted immediately, pending a resolution of Plaintiff's claims on the merits."

OVG and ASM Global, both L.A.-based events and venue management companies, have submitted bids. Earlier this year, the two companies submitted a less formal package of qualifications to the county.

Last month, Jarussi filed a complaint with District Court, asking that the entire bid process be declared invalid and that OVG be disqualified from participating.

"The county is aware of the request filed by the plaintiff and is in the process of reviewing its allegations," said Jeana Lervick, chief in-house deputy county attorney. "We remain hopeful that any concerns Mr. Jarussi may have regarding the processes used by the County can be worked out without need for further court intervention."

Jarussi has argued in his court filings that at least two of the county commissioners violated the "no contact" clause in the contracts governing the county's requests for qualifications and bids from potential private management companies.

Earlier this summer Jarussi filed a Freedom of Information Act records request with the county to get phone and email records from the three commissioners.

Using those records, he specifically accuses Chairman Don Jones and Commissioner Denis Pitman of being in contact with OVG throughout the bid process, violating the "no contact" clause. He also argues that the two had decided before starting the process that OVG should be the company to get the management contract.

Both Pitman and Jones have denied any wrongdoing in the process and have said they won't sign a deal with either company if they can't negotiate a contract with a company that's beneficial to the county.

Jarussi argues that the process has been damaged enough that it should be stopped altogether.

"Public interest demands that such an important and potentially costly decision should be the result of an honest and straightforward process, and not one based on constitutional violations, misrepresentations, collusion, and predetermined outcomes," Jarussi wrote.