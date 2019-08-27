Local author Russell Rowland is on the hunt for Montanans with interesting stories.
Since Rowland’s two-year journey through the state for his book “Fifty-Six Counties,” he’s continued to search out those who have been shaped by Montana, or those who have shaped Montana into what it is today.
“Part of it was history, and part of it was, I wanted to get a feel for what the mood and tone is of the county. Which counties are struggling, and which ones have found a way to get through?” Rowland said. “The rural communities are struggling in a lot of places.”
After the book was published in 2016, Rowland decided to carry its theme into a radio show with Yellowstone Public Radio. The show is also called “Fifty-Six Counties.”
So far, the show has two episodes, and airs on the first Monday of every month.
The first two episodes have highlighted Rosebud County and Yellowstone County, with guests like Reno Charette, former director of the Native American Achievement Center at Montana State University Billings; and former Billings Mayor Chuck Tooley.
Rowland aims to feature a man and a woman from each county in Montana that have interesting stories to tell.
The September episode will focus on Carter County, highlighting a veterinarian and Ekalaka’s annual Dino-Shindig.
“I’m not necessarily looking for community leaders or visible people but just normal, everyday working people,” Rowland said.
Rowland said that Montana influences the people who grow up in the state, and it’s apparent in the people he’s talked to.
“To give a general idea of what a Montanan is like, I think there is a certain stubborn streak and we all have sort of a self-reliance thing going on, which is why we have such a big suicide rate,” Rowland said. “There’s a feeling of optimism but also this kind of unspoken rule that you don't ask for help. That’s the average Montanan.”
Rowland was born in Bozeman, graduated from high school in Billings, and then left the state for 25 years, returning to Billings 12 years ago. With his upbringing and the knowledge from the research for his book, he realized there have been a few changes in the state.
“I think there’s definitely a movement toward people recognizing that we can’t just keep doing things the way we’ve always done them,” he said. “Ranching families aren’t going to make it stubbornly pushing forward and hoping they’ll have a good year. People are open to a lot more possibilities and the recognition that we need to be open to new ways.”
An example, Rowland said, is the influx of businesses in Montana. Cities like Bozeman and Missoula have seen high tech companies move in, and are embracing opportunities to encourage Montanans to stay through high-paying jobs.
There’s a large focus on revitalizing small towns in Montana, he said. For example, Sarah Calhoun who founded Red Ants Pants in White Sulphur Springs helped bring commerce into Meagher County. Local people with creative ideas can breathe life back into small communities.
“There are so many examples of that around the state where one or two people or a small group of people have revitalized the community,” he said. “I think there’s a lot of focus on that in the smaller towns and recognizing they have to come up with creative ways of keeping the town alive or they’re going to lose it.”
Rowland’s next book, “Cold Country,” is set to release in November this year.