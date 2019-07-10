The Billings Baha'i community will join with over 100,000 worldwide Baha'i communities who are preparing to celebrate and honor the 200th anniversary of the birth of The Bab, the Herald of The Baha'i Faith this October. “Love, Justice and Race Amity” are a few of the essential tenants of the Baha'i Faith, according to a news release from the Billings Baha'i community.
As an introduction, a monthly talk, "Dawn of a New Day: Justice for All of Us" will be presented by Fitzgerald "Jerry" Clark at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday at the Billings Public library.
Clark is the chairperson of the spiritual assembly for Baha'is of Billings and of the Regional Baha'i Council of the Northern Plains region. He has facilitated courses dedicated to spiritual education and led a life of service for the past 20 years.
The free program is open to all ages.
For more information, go to bahai.org.