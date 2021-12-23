Billings bank implicated in multi-million-dollar check-kiting scheme, complaint says

New developments have risen in a bankruptcy case that has shaken the small business community in Great Falls.
The Shoot the Moon case involved a restaurant group’s descent into insolvency that took the life savings of several investors and led to criminal charges against the company's president.
Now, the case has resulted in a ruling that could have national implications and a new complaint against two major banks, including Billings-based First Interstate Bank, in Great Falls alleging they were part of a check-kiting scheme.
Shoot the Moon
STM launched in 2004, building a Tony Roma’s restaurant in Great Falls. The company later built a Chili’s and Macaroni Grill nearby in the Great Falls Marketplace and a Sonic Drive-In.
Shoot the Moon opened Chili's restaurants in Montana, Idaho and Washington.
In February 2010, the Great Falls Tribune listed STM as the 13th-largest employer in town with 210 employees.
STM restaurants in Great Falls began abruptly closing in October 2015. That same month, STM filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. At the time, Ken Hatzenbeller was the company’s president and part-owner, along with John Bloemendaal and Gregory Tierney.
Criminal cases
In August 2016, Hatzenbeller was charged in Cascade County District Court with five felonies for financial crimes.
It was alleged that Hatzenbeller had taken more than $3.4 million from 13 individual investors between 2013 and 2015 and failed to repay $2.3 million after STM fell into bankruptcy.
Hatzenbeller soon faced federal charges as well. The indictment alleged that in 2014, Hatzenbeller fraudulently received loans and submitted fraudulent invoices from a fictitious entity.
Hatzenbeller also allegedly ran $490,000 through his daughter’s bank account to pay STM’s expenses, falsely telling the court it was a personal loan from his daughter.
Hatzenbeller pleaded guilty in March 2017 to bank fraud. A judge sentenced him to 2½ years in prison and three years of supervised release and ordered him to pay more than $1 million in restitution.
A week later, Hatzenbeller pleaded no contest in his other case to one count of fraudulent securities practices. He received a six-year deferred sentence and was ordered to pay more than $1.7 million to 12 investors, some of whom said they lost their life savings.
Judge Elizabeth Best, who sentenced Hatzenbeller, said it was likely he would not be able to pay the ordered restitution.
$58 million in debts
In all, the case left a wake of more than $58 million in debts and more than 30 legal actions. Because bankruptcy monies have to be paid out in a certain order, Hatzenbeller’s investors continue to wait for what he owes them.
“There were a variety of private investors that Mr. Hatzenbeller convinced to loan money to the company as the company was failing,” said Jerry Foster, STM’s executor, “and those individuals, unfortunately, were taken advantage of in that circumstance.”
When Foster sold the company for $13 million in 2016, the new owner retained all employees. Foster said all of STM’s 750 employees who were owed back pay have been reimbursed.
175% interest rate
In 2017, Foster filed a complaint against CapCall, a cash-advance company that Hatzenbeller used when he was running STM’s businesses.
According to U.S. District Court documents, Hatzenbeller took out 50 separate loans with 25 different cash-advance lenders. The principal amount exceeded $6 million with interest rates as high as 175%.
A judgment in Montana bankruptcy court relating to the Shoot the Moon case could affect the ability of cash advance companies to continue lending money at exorbitant interest rates.
By the time Foster got involved, he said STM was paying more than $100,000 a day just in interest. The companies were taking their payments directly from STM’s accounts, so bankruptcy became the only way to stop the bleeding, Foster said.
The judge determined that the advances constituted loans and concluded that CapCall committed usury — the lending of money at exorbitantly high interest rates.
CapCall was ordered to pay the STM estate more than $2.5 million on the usury claim and for preferential payments Hatzenbeller made before his bankruptcy. CapCall immediately appealed, and that case is ongoing.
The CapCall ruling could affect cash-advance companies’ ability to continue using questionable practices when loaning money nationwide. Foster said it sets a legal precedent that the companies are predatory lenders that “simply did nothing more than act like vampires and suck the blood out of a struggling business.”
Allegations of check kiting
In August, Foster filed a complaint against First Interstate Bank and Prairie Mountain Bank — now Bravera Bank — alleging they provided STM millions in loans and then were complicit in a check-kiting scheme by Hatzenbeller.
Check kiting is the practice of writing a check from one bank account and then immediately writing a check from another bank to cover the original withdrawal. The checks are usually written for far more than the account’s balance.
The purpose is to falsely inflate the account’s balance to allow checks to clear that would otherwise bounce. The ability to “float” checks in this fashion has since been eliminated.
Court documents state the banks knew of Hatzenbeller’s scheme as far back as 2010, and Foster provides examples of correspondence between bank officials and Hatzenbeller in support of the accusation.
Foster further alleges that both banks actively participated in the scheme. He said FIB misled auditors when internal controls detected red flags. The bank also allegedly provided Hatzenbeller instruction and guidance on how to avoid detection and sent him constant reminders of the amounts that still needed to be covered.
The complaint accuses both banks of protecting their own interests by allowing the scheme to continue, allowing Hatzenbeller’s businesses to stay afloat years longer than they otherwise would have.
The banks’ efforts to conceal the scheme continued during the STM bankruptcy, documents say, when officials from both banks were on the case’s oversight committee. They were asked to step down when the alleged kiting was discovered.
In 2016, FIB and PMB were beneficiaries of a settlement agreement in the bankruptcy case. The alleged kiting scheme was not discovered until 2019. Foster said that settlement may be in dispute as the case unfolds.
The complaint asks for damages of more than $12 million.
Effects on STM bankruptcy
Foster said if the banks had shut down the kiting scheme, the damage would have been far less.
“Hatzenbeller’s business would’ve failed in 2014, and that close to $12 million of additional monies that were raised by either individuals or that he got from other banks would never have been incurred,” Foster said. “So, the overall impact of the bankruptcy and the money that Mr. Hatzenbeller was able to take on only grew as result of their enablement of his bad behaviors.”
Holding the cash advance companies and the banks responsible means possibly recouping more than they otherwise would have, according to Foster. He said there won’t be enough to pay off all STM’s debts, but payouts from CapCall, FIB and PMB will certainly help.
“The CapCall (judgment) and then any success we would have with First Interstate and Prairie Mountain directly connects to the ability for the recovery of the individuals that were harmed as a result of this bankruptcy,” Foster said.