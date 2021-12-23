Billings bank implicated in multi-million-dollar check-kiting scheme, complaint says

The purpose is to falsely inflate the account’s balance to allow checks to clear that would otherwise bounce. The ability to “float” checks in this fashion has since been eliminated.

Court documents state the banks knew of Hatzenbeller’s scheme as far back as 2010, and Foster provides examples of correspondence between bank officials and Hatzenbeller in support of the accusation.

Foster further alleges that both banks actively participated in the scheme. He said FIB misled auditors when internal controls detected red flags. The bank also allegedly provided Hatzenbeller instruction and guidance on how to avoid detection and sent him constant reminders of the amounts that still needed to be covered.

The complaint accuses both banks of protecting their own interests by allowing the scheme to continue, allowing Hatzenbeller’s businesses to stay afloat years longer than they otherwise would have.

The banks’ efforts to conceal the scheme continued during the STM bankruptcy, documents say, when officials from both banks were on the case’s oversight committee. They were asked to step down when the alleged kiting was discovered.