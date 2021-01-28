Billings Bernie channels Bernie Sanders to help local organizations

Bernie Rose, president of the Billings Community Foundation and former economics professor at Rocky Mountain College, channeled his inner Bernie Sanders on Thursday morning while taking photos at Zimmerman Park with Kristi Drake, executive director of Billings TrailNet.

Rose spent part of his day posing as the Senator from Vermont — who is once again a meme sensation — to help local organizations raise awareness for different projects and causes, including TrailNet’s Skyline Trail, which will connect Zimmerman Park to Swords Rimrock Park along the top of the Rims.

Drake and Rose both said they were a bit late in hearing about the meme, which originated after a photo of Sen. Sanders was taken during President Joe Biden's inauguration in Washington, D.C., but they were excited to get in on the joke after pictures of the politician made the rounds on their Facebook feeds.

An active member in the community, Rose said he is always happy to offer his time for a good cause, especially since retiring from academia over a decade ago.

"If I wasn't doing (volunteer work,) I'd be sitting at home drinking bourbon all day," he joked.

Rose added he hopes to bring a little joy to everyone who sees him impersonating Sanders.