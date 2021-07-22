Billings Biggest Blood Drive Set for July 26 – 30

Donors are needed for Billings Biggest Blood Drive July 26 through 30, which will take place at the Vitalant Billings donation center located at 1444 Grand Ave.

There is currently an urgent need for blood, and Vitalant is encouraging all eligible donors to make an appointment. Blood has a short shelf life and must be continually replenished, especially in the summer months when donations tend to decrease.

All participating donors will automatically be entered to win prizes from local sponsors including Rio Sabinas, Your Pie, AMC, Billings Best Yogurt, Hokkaido Sushi Bar and more. Donors can find more information and make an appointment by visiting vitalant.org or by calling 877-258-4825.

