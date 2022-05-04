Billings board gives Costco the go-ahead on Zoo Drive project

Costco can keep the parking lot in front of its new warehouse store planned at the corner of Zoo Drive and Shiloh Road.

The Billings Board of Adjustment voted 4-0 to allow a variance for Costco to build its new warehouse with plans that initially didn't meet the city's new Project Re:Code zoning requirements.

The company's preliminary plans for developing the site included a parking lot configuration not allowed by current zoning and as such needed special approval.

"The variance allows us to relocate in Billings," Costco's representative on the project told the board.

The area along Zoo Drive and Shiloh Road is zoned heavy commercial and requires that a development's principle structure be next to the road with the parking lot either behind or to the side.

Costco sought the variance to better accommodate Canyon Creek Ditch, which bisects the top of the property. The ditch runs from Zoo Drive to Shiloh Road through land where the warehouse would have to be built under the heavy commercial zoning requirements.

To avoid relocating that stretch of the ditch or building on top of it, developers planned the parking lot to be built around it, placing the building further back on the property.

City planners worked with the team from Costco to create a number of mitigation measures as a condition to the variance that would help the property adhere to the essence of the zoning requirement if it couldn't follow it exactly.

"We feel like we got it as close as we can get it to the code with this variance," said Nicole Cromwell, the city's zoning coordinator.

Among the new requirements, Costco will add a number of large trees, lawn and landscaping along its frontage with Zoo Drive and Shiloh Road. The company will also build pedestrian walkways that wind through the parking area and two pavilions or gazebos along Zoo Drive.

Costco has long sought to move from its current location on King Avenue West to give the warehouse more breathing room. The building it's in now was constructed in 1991 and shares space with the At Home furnishing and decor store, which used to be a ShopKo.

In fact, when ShopKo closed in early 2019 representatives from Costco reached out to the building's owner — a New York City-based real estate firm — to see if it would be interested in selling. Ultimately the firm was unable to sell, said Brian Whalen, Costco's real estate specialist.

The property at the corner of Zoo and Shiloh seemed like the best fit for what Costco wanted to do.

Costco's representatives explained that the old building on King and its layout no longer fit the corporation's current standards and its parking lot, which has 591 stalls, "regularly experiences parking deficiencies, congestion and internal circulation issues."

Plans for the new store include a 166,388-square-foot warehouse with a nine-pump fuel station and 852 parking stalls. Additionally, it includes space on the west side of the new building to construct an additional 25,000 square-foot modification.

Costco will put the old building up for sale once the new warehouse is completed. Whelan told the board he's already had a number of parties express interest in the building and believes it will sell.

Billings resident Adela Awner, who spoke at the meeting Wednesday night in opposition of the project, cited the soon-to-be vacant building as one of her big concerns.

When all the Costco reps return to their homes out of state, it's Billings residents "who are stuck with the building you left," she said.

Costco's hearing with the Billings Board of Adjustment was originally to have happened in April. Instead, the project’s senior planner requested a 30-day delay, asking it to be pushed back to Wednesday. Costco planners had said they wanted more time to refine their proposal.

