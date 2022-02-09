Billings Boy Scoutmaster celebrates 74 years with organization

For Armand Lohof’s surprise 74th anniversary with the Boy Scout program and 51 years as a Scout Master, it was his own brother who spilled the beans an hour early.

But what’s likely more important than yelling “surprise!” and cake are the generations of young men and women that Lohof has helped to guide – with an appreciation for the outdoors as a foundation for his service.

“I know for a fact that I wouldn’t work as hard or actually stand on my own two feet without him,” Trevor Lohof said, who is Armand’s grandson. Trevor’s grandfather taught him to be confident and to be prepared whether it be in the outdoors or in life, he said.

Lohof’s first memory of Scouts is being too young to join, Armand said. Finally, at age 11, in 1947, he joined under a scout master who was militaristic and likely a former solider from world war two, Lohof remembers.

“There are people here who I haven’t seen in a long, long time. It’s kind of difficult in a way to deal with the fact that some of the little boy scouts are now retiring from their life’s work,” he said of the gathering at First English church in Billings.

Alumni, friends, and members of troop 23 filed in to share worn memories and to thank Armand. Aside from a hiatus when Lohof led his son's cub scout pack, he has remained in troop 23 for his entire decades-long service.

Jonathan Sutton was a scout in the troop from 2006 to 2008. Armand had such an impact on Sutton and his wife that they asked him to be an officiant in their wedding.

“One of the main things that always stood out to me was the level of patience he had with a bunch of teenage kids. He was always taking the time to explain something or demonstrate something,” Sutton said.

When Sutton joined the troop, he had then recently moved to Billings with his family but had missed a couple years of scouts. Lohof worked with him to earn the Eagle Scout Rank, the highest in scouting, because the scoutmaster could tell Sutton really wanted to do it, he said.

“It was pretty down to the wire,” he recalled, adding that he completed the requirements before his 18th birthday but didn’t see its confirmation until a month after his birthday.

Now 86 years-old, Lohof is technically the assistant scout master and his son, Alan, is the scoutmaster. Also since girls were added to the boy scouts program, Armand’s wife, Arle, is the scoutmaster for girl’s troop 76.

The boys and girls meet at the same time and place and participate in the same events, but they are considered separate troops.

“I got to stay home and raise kids and he got to play,” Arle said. “Now, I get to play.”

Arle must have been saving her energy because she now leads major trips alongside Alan while Armand drives a shuttle bus and teaches adult-leader trainings. He tends to his and Arle’s garden while she skis, hikes, and boats. She is currently preparing for a five-day float down the Missouri river that will last 100 miles in the summer.

They also recently led the troops on a two day, 26 mile hike from Cooke City to East Rosebud Lake.

The Lohofs can’t get away from people’s old adventure stories even if they wanted to.

“There’s a man in town, and every time he sees [Armand], he says, ‘that was the greatest trip there was’, and every time his dad sees Armand, he says, ‘you don’t know what you started. We’ve had to go backpacking every year since’,” Arle said, about a weeklong backpack trip around the east arm of Yellowstone Lake that also included Heart and Lewis lakes.

Alan sees the Scouts as a generational venture. “I hope that I’ve had a positive influence on my son and that the scouting program has improved his outdoor abilities, his leadership, and his maturity, and who knows? Maybe 30 years from now…Trevor will be a scoutmaster as well,” he said.

Trevor has only a couple of requirements left in order to solidify his Eagle Rank before his upcoming 18th birthday. “No pressure,” Alan said with a smile.

