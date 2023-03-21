Billings Breakfast Optimist Club is encouraging area students to speak their minds about the topic “Discovering the Optimism within Me” as part of the Optimist International Oratorical Contest for the 2022-2023 year.

The Optimist Club will judge the local students’ speeches based on content and presentation to determine the top winners. Winners will receive a $250 stipend plus awards. Winning speakers also will be sent to the Zone level, and possibly the District level for the opportunity to win college scholarships. Winners of the District level will be eligible to compete in a regional competition in St. Louis, Missouri, at Saint Louis University.

Winners of the regional contests will compete in the World Championship also held at Saint Louis University. Students can win up to $22,500 in scholarships.

The contest is open to students under the age of 19 as of October 1, 2023.

“As they prepare for their future, many of our local students need experience expressing their thoughts and opinions to an audience,” Club President Kevin Roche said. “The Oratorical Contest challenges them to do just that and also offers an opportunity for scholarships. In this way, our club hopes to bring out the best in each of them and help them achieve their goals for the future.”

Students wishing to participate in the oratorical contest can find out more about the contest by contacting the club at kevro64@gmail.com, Jacques_99@yahoo.com or call 906-440-3340.

The Billings Breakfast Optimist Club has been participating in the Optimist Oratorical Contest for 66 years and has been active in the community since 1957. Other programs and service projects that the Club is involved in include Optimist Childresn Camp, Optimist oratorical & essay contests, respect for law and Optimist Junior Golf, plus funding numerous local programs to benefit children.