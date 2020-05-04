Billings breakfast spots reopen, cautiously

"Well, I'm glad to be back, to be honest with you. It's been a long time," he said. "You get used to these people and all the waitresses here and you miss them."

He knows he's considered high risk for COVID-19, but decided to return to his regular breakfast place anyway. His faith, and his devotion to prayer are important to him, and he said they helped with the decision.

Kelling said that living with his son's family means some of the risks of exposure were already in the back of his mind. Like his parents who lived during the 1918 influenza epidemic, Kelling said he knows people have survived times like these before.

"Do I fear it? No." Kelling said. "I have a faith that goes along with it."

Another factor for Kelling was wanting to support the business that means so much to him during a time when many local businesses are struggling financially.

"This place was just a place I could come and do my thing, and read my paper, and do my puzzles, and talk to the gals, and talk to the guys and cooks," he said.