Billings breaks 1987 record for high temperature on Tuesday

Billings has broken a 1987 record for high temperature on the date.

On Tuesday Billings reached 105 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Billings. The previous record high for June 15 was 98.

Several other cities in the NWS Billings coverage area also set new record highs for the date. In Livingston, a high of 98 broke the record high of 88 set in 1987.

In Miles City, the high of 109 on Tuesday broke the record high for the date of 97 that was set in 1987.

Sheridan, Wyoming, matched its all-time high temperature on record with a high of 107 on Tuesday. That was set in 2005. The town also broke a record high for the date of 98 that was set in 1931.

Temperatures should be cooler on Wednesday with a high of 87 possible in Billings. A red flag warning covering parts of central, south-central and southeastern Montana was scheduled to expire Tuesday night at 10 p.m. An excessive heat warning over many of the same areas was also scheduled to expire Tuesday night.