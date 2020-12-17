Billings broker and philanthropist Don Floberg dies

Don Floberg, the gentle, always smiling son of Swedish immigrants who moved to Billings in the 1950s and built a life of business success and philanthropic generosity, has died.
He passed away Dec. 15, a day short of his 98th birthday.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Marilyn Floberg, a woman he married on Christmas Day and described throughout their marriage as his soulmate. The two were also partners in the thriving Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Floberg Real Estate in Billings.
“He loved to be happy and he loved to make other people happy,” Marilyn said Thursday.
When the couple wed in 1968, they blended their two families. Don had four children and Marilyn had two. They married on Christmas Day because it was convenient for Marilyn who was a math teacher and had the holiday week off.
They were married in a church, went to breakfast at the Northern Hotel, and then the airport for a honeymoon in a mystery destination.
“Don wouldn’t tell me where we were going. He only said, you need a passport. He loved surprises, and that’s one reason I fell for him,” Marilyn said. The plane landed in Portugal.
Support Local Journalism
Born Dec. 16, 1922 in Tacoma, Washington, Don paid his college tuition working as an Arthur Miller dance instructor and began his life in the real estate business in Bellevue, Washington. After visiting Montana in the 1950s, he found the sunny skies beguiling, especially after the gray, wet days of Seattle, and moved his family to Billings.
Don and Marilyn founded Floberg Companies in 1959, joining Prudential in 1990. In 2014, the real estate company became Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Floberg Real Estate, two years after the real-estate arm of billionaire Warren Buffett's companies bought Prudential.
The company has about 60 staff between three offices on Poly Drive in Billings, in Red Lodge and in Columbus.
Throughout the company’s history, philanthropy has been a large part of the business. In 2013, the couple donated their family home at North 30th Street and 10th Avenue North to the Billings Clinic.
Don was proud of leaving not only the building to the Clinic, but a “legacy of memories,” he said at the time. “It’s a wonderful feeling.”
In 2015, the couple was inducted into the Montana Business Hall of Fame. During the ceremony, Don said the couple’s business success was built on a single principle: the Golden Rule.
A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date when it is safer for all to gather.
This story will be updated.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.