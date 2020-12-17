Billings broker and philanthropist Don Floberg dies

Don Floberg, the gentle, always smiling son of Swedish immigrants who moved to Billings in the 1950s and built a life of business success and philanthropic generosity, has died.

He passed away Dec. 15, a day short of his 98th birthday.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Marilyn Floberg, a woman he married on Christmas Day and described throughout their marriage as his soulmate. The two were also partners in the thriving Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Floberg Real Estate in Billings.

“He loved to be happy and he loved to make other people happy,” Marilyn said Thursday.

When the couple wed in 1968, they blended their two families. Don had four children and Marilyn had two. They married on Christmas Day because it was convenient for Marilyn who was a math teacher and had the holiday week off.

They were married in a church, went to breakfast at the Northern Hotel, and then the airport for a honeymoon in a mystery destination.

“Don wouldn’t tell me where we were going. He only said, you need a passport. He loved surprises, and that’s one reason I fell for him,” Marilyn said. The plane landed in Portugal.

