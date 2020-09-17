Billings bus driver charged with DUI, faces 28 felonies

A Billings man faces 28 felony charges for criminal endangerment and a DUI charge after police arrested him for allegedly driving a school bus while under the influence of drugs.
Keith Adam Jones, 46, was charged with a felony for each student he drove to Ben Steele Middle School on Grand Avenue Thursday morning. According to an announcement from Billings Police Lt. Brandon Wooley, a school resource officer with the Billings Police Department launched a DUI investigation as soon as the bus arrived at the middle school.
The officer was told by a school staff member that several students “reported erratic and unsafe driving behavior” while riding on the First Student bus, according to the announcement.
Billings Public Schools contracts First Student for busing; the district does not hire bus drivers directly.
Larry Fielding, the location manager with First Student, said Jones would be terminated. Fielding said the company, whose corporate headquarters is in Cincinnati, Ohio, regularly uses random drug testing on its drivers.
Senior Director of Corporate Communications Chris Kemper confirmed via email that Jones had been fired, and the company would be working with authorities throughout their investigation.
"We are incredibly disappointed by our former driver’s actions. First Student has a zero-tolerance policy for employees whose actions may put others at risk. Behavior such as this is completely unacceptable and at odds with what we stand for as a company," Kemper wrote.
Jones is being held at Yellowstone County Detention Facility.
It's been about 10 years since a Billings school bus driver was charged for driving under the influence, according to Billings Gazette archives.
In 2009, a Billings First Student bus driver was driving drunk when he ran a red light near West High School about 7 a.m. and hit a 15-year-old student, breaking her leg.
The driver, Timothy Whalen, stopped the bus and got out briefly, and then drove on to the high school without helping the girl. About two hours after the incident, Whalen gave a breath test that showed his blood-alcohol level was 0.118 percent, well above the state legal limit of 0.04 percent for commercial drivers.
He was sentenced to six years with the Montana Department of Corrections for felony negligent vehicular assault and criminal endangerment. Until 1994, Whalen had served four terms as a Democratic state legislator from Billings.
Billings Gazette reporter Matt Hoffman contributed to this article.
