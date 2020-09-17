Billings bus driver charged with DUI, faces 28 felonies

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Billings man faces 28 felony charges for criminal endangerment and a DUI charge after police arrested him for allegedly driving a school bus while under the influence of drugs.

Keith Adam Jones, 46, was charged with a felony for each student he drove to Ben Steele Middle School on Grand Avenue Thursday morning. According to an announcement from Billings Police Lt. Brandon Wooley, a school resource officer with the Billings Police Department launched a DUI investigation as soon as the bus arrived at the middle school.

The officer was told by a school staff member that several students “reported erratic and unsafe driving behavior” while riding on the First Student bus, according to the announcement.

Billings Public Schools contracts First Student for busing; the district does not hire bus drivers directly.

Larry Fielding, the location manager with First Student, said Jones would be terminated. Fielding said the company, whose corporate headquarters is in Cincinnati, Ohio, regularly uses random drug testing on its drivers.

Senior Director of Corporate Communications Chris Kemper confirmed via email that Jones had been fired, and the company would be working with authorities throughout their investigation.