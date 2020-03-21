Billings bus system will continue to run — by keeping passengers, drivers distanced

Billings city buses will continue operating as other city services shut their doors amid growing efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

"There are a number of people who depend on us every day," said Rusty Logan, manager of Billings Metropolitan Transit.

City transport is considered an essential service. For a core group of residents, the bus is the only way to get to the grocery store, the pharmacy or to work, Logan said. The city also has a specialized transit system providing rides to medical services like dialysis.

"It's very important to us right now to keep that service on the street," he said.

Bus crews have moved the yellow buffer line 6 feet back from the driver and placed fare boxes at the buses' mid-doors where passengers now load. Seating on buses has been arranged or restricted to help passengers sit 6 feet apart.

Drivers also have access to cleaning supplies so that surfaces in the bus can be wiped down throughout the day, and every bus is deep-cleaned once a day, Logan said.