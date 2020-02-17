Billings buses now have free Wi-Fi

Complimentary Wi-Fi is now available on board all fixed-route Billings MET Transit buses.

The wireless internet connection is available to all riders and may be accessed by selecting the network once on board the bus and agreeing to the terms of service.

"This adds a significant value to the customer's fare and pass purchases as they now can access a high-speed data stream using the bus's cellular connection," Rusty Logan, Transit manager, said in a statement. "This means they can access more online work and leisure time during their commute, while allowing the MET system to handle the driving."

Logan added that the addition of Wi-Fi to city buses creates potential for future technology upgrades for MET operations, "including safety and security enhancements as well as further optimizations," he said.

For riders to access the Wi-Fi system, they'll select the "MET_BUS Wifi" network on their mobile devices once they're on board and then connect. Upon connecting, riders will be asked to agree to the network terms and conditions. After they agree, users can connect to the internet. For more information, visit www.mettransit.com.

