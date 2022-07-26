 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Billings business destroyed by fire early Tuesday morning

morning fire

Billings firefighters battle a blaze in the 200 block of Nall Avenue at 1:30 Tuesday morning. 

A South Side Billings business was destroyed by fire early Tuesday morning.

The Billings Fire Department responded to the blaze in the 200 block of Nall Avenue at 1:30 a.m., the City of Billings said in a tweet.

Firefighters arrived to find flames shooting from the windows and roof of the entire building.

The business, Matt’s Ace Automotive Repair, is a few blocks from the sugar beet factory.

It’s unclear yet what caused the fire or how much damage was done.

“Fire investigators are on scene and standby crews have been called in to cover the city,” city officials said in a statement.

