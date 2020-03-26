Billings business leaders speak with Gov. Bullock about state's COVID-19 response

In Billings, public hearings are still being held. City Council met remotely on Monday night; their meeting was broadcast online and on Community Channel 7. For those action items that required a public hearing or public comment, the city had residents call into the meeting where they interacted in real time with council members.

Bullock addressed the question of essential services, explaining that in many ways what's essential "is in the eye of the beholder." The state has yet to issue an order requiring all businesses to close or for residents to shelter in place where an exemption for essential services would need to be made.

If that happens, the state would then issue guidelines for which businesses constitute essential services, he said.

Finally, talk turned to resources the state could make available to local communities to help businesses recover once the crisis was over. Bullock said a lot of that will depend on what types of resources come down from the federal government once a stimulus package is completed by Congress.