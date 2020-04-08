Billings business selling rapid COVID-19 test kits despite health officials' warnings

A Billings company has partnered with a Minnesota biotech firm to sell rapid COVID-19 test kits, despite warnings from Yellowstone County public health officials that the rapid tests can be unreliable.
The Yellowstone County Unified Health Command warned recently the various rapid test kits coming to market are not approved by the FDA and have "serious flaws" with how they detect the virus.
"These rapid tests look for the presence of antibodies, which are produced as part of the immune response to a virus," the UHC stated in a news release. "Antibodies might not be detectable for three to seven days after infection, during which time a person could be infectious but the test might produce a false negative result."
By contrast, the testing for COVID-19 done at the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services Laboratory and at the independent laboratories used by health care providers specifically identify the presence of COVID-19.
On the last page of the press materials sent out by Friedel LLC, the local company selling the test, it acknowledges the rapid test kits aren't FDA approved and detect only the presence of antibodies.
The press materials are from Chris Friedel, former Billings city councilman and current candidate for state Senate District 26, which represents much of south Billings. He is running in the Republican primary against current state Rep. Rodney Garcia, who holds the seat for House District 52.
The first page of the press materials tells consumers, "This test kit is to be used for the qualitative detection of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) antibodies in whole blood, serum, and plasma. The procedure provides results in approximately 10 minutes."
The rapid test kits are $35 and are available by calling Friedel LLC at 406-794-8282.
When called, an automated menu directs callers to dial 9 to order the test kit. When a reporter tested the number by dialing 9, an automated message told the reporter that it was an invalid option and switched back to the main menu.
The United Health Command has repeatedly told residents to call their physicians if they show symptoms of COVID-19. Only health care providers can order an FDA-approved test. At least four health insurance companies in Montana have waived the cost of the FDA-approved tests.
“Yellowstone County residents appropriate for testing should get tested for COVID-19 at either the St. Vincent Healthcare or Billings Clinic testing sites,” said Dr. Neil Ku, an infectious disease physician at Billings Clinic.
