Billings businesses find ways to adapt as county, state enact more restrictions

Sean Graves owns Montana Brewing Co., Hooligan's Sports Bar, and The Vig Alehouse & Casino in Billings. His businesses have already been operating at 50% capacity in order to meet the social distancing requirement of placing tables at least six feet apart.

Montana Brewing Co. had 30 tables indoors during pre-pandemic times. Now, there are around 15, Graves said. About 270 people can be inside Hooligan's, but with social distancing requirements, only about 100 people can be seated at tables.

“You can’t be profitable at 50% capacity,” Graves said. “It’s just not possible.”

Requiring businesses to close by 10 p.m. is also a major setback, Graves said. Before the 10 p.m. restriction, restaurants and bars were required to close by 12:30 a.m instead of 2 a.m. The hour-and-a-half difference has cost Montana Brewing Co. and Hooligan's about $500,000 in sales since March.

Losing another two and a half hours will hit his businesses hard, Graves said.

“That’s what makes it pretty difficult,” Graves said. “We’re following the rules to the letter, and following that rule is severe punishment to us.”