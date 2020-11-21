Billings businesses find ways to adapt as county, state enact more restrictions

As COVID-19 cases rise and health officials implement more restrictions, Billings restaurants, fitness studios and other businesses are finding way to carry on.
Both Gov. Steve Bullock and Yellowstone County Public Health Officer John Felton announced more restrictions that went into effect Friday. The orders put a 50% capacity limit on establishments and require businesses to close by 10 p.m.
Felton's order, announced Thursday, applies the capacity limit to stores, restaurants, bars, gyms, places of worship and others. The order also extends a 25-person limit on gatherings.
Bullock’s health order is similar, limiting restaurants, bars, breweries, distilleries and casinos to 50% capacity. It also expands the masking mandate to all Montana counties regardless of the number of active cases.
Federal and state law allows county health officers to issue more restrictive guidelines than those given by the governor.
However, some businesses are already operating at or below the 50% capacity limit, and many have been looking at creative ways to continue doing business.
Sean Graves owns Montana Brewing Co., Hooligan's Sports Bar, and The Vig Alehouse & Casino in Billings. His businesses have already been operating at 50% capacity in order to meet the social distancing requirement of placing tables at least six feet apart.
Montana Brewing Co. had 30 tables indoors during pre-pandemic times. Now, there are around 15, Graves said. About 270 people can be inside Hooligan's, but with social distancing requirements, only about 100 people can be seated at tables.
“You can’t be profitable at 50% capacity,” Graves said. “It’s just not possible.”
Requiring businesses to close by 10 p.m. is also a major setback, Graves said. Before the 10 p.m. restriction, restaurants and bars were required to close by 12:30 a.m instead of 2 a.m. The hour-and-a-half difference has cost Montana Brewing Co. and Hooligan's about $500,000 in sales since March.
Losing another two and a half hours will hit his businesses hard, Graves said.
“That’s what makes it pretty difficult,” Graves said. “We’re following the rules to the letter, and following that rule is severe punishment to us.”
To help sales, Graves will implement an app service and website by next week that will allow customers to order food and drinks for delivery from The Vig, the Montana Brewing Co. and Hooligan's through a courier service.
His other restaurants in Helena and Missoula will also use the service.
“A lot of people don’t feel comfortable going out right now, so hopefully that’ll help the customers that are having to stay home and quarantine be able to get the things they love from us,” Graves said.
The Sassy Biscuit Co. in downtown Billings has also been operating at 50% capacity, and during busy brunch hours on Saturday and Sunday the restaurant experiences overflow.
Support Local Journalism
Staff often encourage customers to order food to-go if tables aren't available, but sometimes, those wanting to sit down to eat will go somewhere else.
“When there’s no room, there’s no room,” said restaurant manager Chelsea Prince.
The Sassy Biscuit recently started operating Jook: A Chicken Joint that offers southern-style chicken dishes and sides. After Sassy Biscuit closes at 1 p.m., Jook opens at 3 p.m. in the same restaurant, Prince said. Jook is open from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
“We’re hopeful, we’re enthusiastic, and we want to be here for people,” Prince said.
Fitness studios and gyms are also affected by the county restrictions. Black Orchid is a yoga and cycling studio in Billings that offers exercise classes, wellness counseling and beauty services through a full-service salon.
Fewer people are allowed in the fitness classes at a time, and about 100 people have canceled their memberships, said owner Peter Vanderloos. The studio recently expanded, but the return on that investment has been low, he said.
During pre-pandemic times, one of the studios could hold about 25 people in the room. Now, only eight can attend a class to ensure social distancing in that particular studio.
“A lot of it is fear-based,” Vanderloos said. “About 70% of our clientele is staying away just because of what’s going on.”
Black Orchid hopes to launch a virtual platform that will offer recorded and live-streamed exercise classes to members and to those who want to purchase one or two classes at a time.
“It’s about having our services out there for the members that can’t come in,” Vanderloos said. “It’s another way for us to evolve.”
During a press conference Thursday, Felton acknowledged the strain that the new restrictions add to everyday business operations.
However, Felton said that there are few options left to slow the spread of the virus.
Montana added another 1,475 COVID-19 cases and six deaths Friday, according to the state's case mapping and information website.
Yellowstone County added a record-setting number of new COVID-19 cases during the past week, and is on track to add more than 1,000 cases this week.
Montana also ranks third worst in the nation for deaths per 100,000 population, according to a recent White House Coronavirus Task Force report.
"You can't operate a business if you can't do what you do," Felton said. "We're at a critical time."
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.