Billings businesses in 'gray area' awaiting governor's guidance on pandemic restrictions

For the Babcock Theater and Art House Cinema, Thursday's announcement won't change much either, said operations manager Jacob MacKenzie.

"For us really the only change is we’ll be able to have movies after 10 p.m.," MacKenzie said.

The Art House Cinema will continue to be capped at 25 people, and the Babcock Theater had already been operating at 50% capacity.

MacKenzie said likely neither theater will be regularly showing movies past 10 p.m., regardless of the restrictions.

As Montana waits to learn what Gianforte will do next, MacKenzie said he wasn't sure what was next for the theaters and said reopening more fully, depending on the state's mandates, would be a collective decision.

"It would really just depend where the community is, our staff and our board is on how everybody is feeling on what is going on," he said. "From there we would move forward, whatever that looks like, by taking the best information from multiple sources."

Learning new ordinances and restrictions every few months has been challenging for businesses, Brewer said.