Billings businesses mask up after statewide order

Many Billings businesses are uniting to help mask employees and customers after Gov. Steve Bullock issued a statewide order requiring the use of face coverings to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The Billings Chamber of Commerce, Big Sky Economic Development, local businesses and the Yellowstone County Economic Response and Recovery Team partnered to distribute free face masks to business owners Wednesday and Thursday. The Economic Response and Recovery team is aimed at helping local businesses adjust to the fallout of COVID-19 and adapt to changes.
Bullock issued a statewide order Wednesday requiring businesses, government offices and other indoor spaces open to the public to make sure their employees, customers and other members of the public wear a face covering. The order applies to counties with four or more confirmed and active COVID-19 cases.
The masks were distributed at four different locations, including at Big Sky Economic Development, Black Dog Coffee, the Boothill Inn & Suites, and Soup & Such’s Shiloh Crossing location. About 25,000 masks were distributed Wednesday, and 12,500 more on Thursday. There may be other mask distribution dates if more masks can be gathered, said John Brewer, president and CEO of the Billings Chamber of Commerce.
Masks have been supplied primarily from donations through local hospitals, RiverStone Health and the city of Billings, Brewer said.
“The more we do and take the initiative to flatten the curve and reduce the cases of (COVID-19), the sooner we’re going to see businesses back up to 100% and the economy back in a position that is much more favorable than where it is,” Brewer said.
The directive also applies to outdoor activities attended by 50 people or more when social distancing is either not possible or not followed. Businesses must post signs that masks are required for those ages 5 and up, but masks will not be required when consuming food or drinks at establishments that sell those products.
Businesses may refuse entry or services to anyone not wearing a mask. The order is enforceable by local public health agencies and law enforcement through education and warnings. Bullock urged that penalties and trespass enforcement should only be used on egregious and repeat violations.
Billings resident Arlene McCann-Kordick walked out of the Albertsons on Grand Avenue Thursday wearing a mask and latex gloves. She's happy Bullock implemented the order since it protects everyone, especially those with underlying health conditions. McCann-Kordick recently went into remission after battling breast cancer.
"I'm healthy and I'm going to stay that way," McCann-Kordick said.
She tries to educate her family members on being safe. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization have both said that wearing masks slows the spread of the virus.
"They'd rather believe that God is going to protect us," she said. "And I believe God is going to protect them and me, however, I still believe in science and fact."
Mariah Carpenter, co-owner of Black Dog Coffee House on 24th Street West, distributed free masks Wednesday and Thursday. On Thursday, the mask supply ran out before 11 a.m., Carpenter said.
“(The order) is a really great way to get through this and stay open,” Carpenter said. “It’s one of those moments in life where we could be closed or we can wear masks.”
Employees wear masks during their shifts and high touch surfaces are sanitized every 15 minutes at the coffee shop.
Carpenter’s mother-in-law, Kris Carpenter, owns Sanctuary Spa & Salon and The Joy of Living gift store in Billings where all employees are masked.
The salon has practiced a strict masking and safety protocol since the pandemic began, she said. Customers make an appointment in advance and call from the parking lot when they show up. Staff members provide customers a mask if they don’t have one, and request that they wash their hands when they enter the business, Kris Carpenter said.
Since a masking policy was put into place at The Joy of Living Wednesday, Kris Carpenter said that most people are willing to comply. A few customers have refused to go into Kris Carpenter’s businesses after being asked to wear a mask.
“We would just ask them to come back later when the order is lifted,” Kris Carpenter said. “We just want to be part of the solution and it’s something that our management and leadership decided we will support.”
Staff members at the Poly Food Basket grocery store on Poly Drive are also asking customers to wear face masks when they enter, even though a sign requiring a face covering wasn’t placed at the entrance Thursday. Employees have been wearing masks while on shift even before the order was implemented.
Since the order was just announced Wednesday, the store hasn’t had the opportunity to hang a sign, said store manager Sage D’Ambrosia.
But there are signs at the front entrance asking customers not to use reusable bags and that products that leave the store are nonrefundable. Hand sanitizer is available at the front entrance.
"Its an opportunity to take one step further to prevent things from happening," D'Ambrosia said. He said he is willing to turn customers away, but acknowledges that masks are hard to come by.
If someone doesn’t have a mask, D’Ambrosia said that employees will grab the items the customer needs while they stand outside.
“It’s kind of a hard situation. One of the things we’ve been running into is a lot of people can’t get masks just because the supply is so low,” D’Ambrosia said.
Yellowstone Public Health Officer John Felton described Yellowstone County as “the epicenter of the pandemic in Montana” during a press conference Thursday afternoon, and cited universal masking as an alternative to another lockdown.
National companies like Walmart, Best Buy and Costco have already implemented mask requirements.
Local governments, including Missoula and Big Horn counties, as well as the town of Whitefish, had implemented their own mask mandates before Wednesday. The state order supersedes local ones, though local governments can place more restrictive measures if they choose to.
Kris Carpenter knows that not all of her customers will be happy about the change, but wearing a mask will help the community return to business as usual, she said.
“I feel like we really can do it if we all do our part, so I’m willing to lose a little business if that’s what it takes,” Kris Carpenter said.
