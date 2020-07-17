Billings businesses mask up after statewide order

Since a masking policy was put into place at The Joy of Living Wednesday, Kris Carpenter said that most people are willing to comply. A few customers have refused to go into Kris Carpenter’s businesses after being asked to wear a mask.

“We would just ask them to come back later when the order is lifted,” Kris Carpenter said. “We just want to be part of the solution and it’s something that our management and leadership decided we will support.”

Staff members at the Poly Food Basket grocery store on Poly Drive are also asking customers to wear face masks when they enter, even though a sign requiring a face covering wasn’t placed at the entrance Thursday. Employees have been wearing masks while on shift even before the order was implemented.

Since the order was just announced Wednesday, the store hasn’t had the opportunity to hang a sign, said store manager Sage D’Ambrosia.

But there are signs at the front entrance asking customers not to use reusable bags and that products that leave the store are nonrefundable. Hand sanitizer is available at the front entrance.

"Its an opportunity to take one step further to prevent things from happening," D'Ambrosia said. He said he is willing to turn customers away, but acknowledges that masks are hard to come by.