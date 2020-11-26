Billings businesses prepare for holiday shopping season amid pandemic

Bullock’s statewide mask mandate directives now apply to all counties, regardless of the number of cases, and public gatherings are also limited to 25 people. A total of $75 million will be available to businesses through another round of business stabilization grants, while another $25 million in supplemental unemployment benefits will provide eligible workers $200 a week for four weeks.

Jodry with Zest said she’s OK with following more restrictive health measures. A sign placed on the front door notifies customers when it’s safe to come in and when the store is at capacity, depending on how many shoppers are already inside.

"I'm clear-eyed to the fact that it will probably impact us financially during what is our most important quarter of the year, but financial concerns don't outweigh the health and safety of our community," Jodry said.

SOMETHINGchic has already been operating below 50% capacity, which means she usually has fewer than 25 people in the store at a time. She plans to push more marketing toward her online shopping platform, and said if it does get busy at the store, her husband may monitor the number of people in and out of the building.