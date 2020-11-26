Billings businesses prepare for holiday shopping season amid pandemic

The typical scene of eager shoppers crowding stores and snatching products off of shelves may be a thing of the past this Black Friday as retailers find new ways to reach customers this holiday shopping season amid the pandemic.
Since March, COVID-19 has changed how many businesses conduct daily operations, and as Black Friday and Small Business Saturday near, customers are looking at ways to safely get their holiday shopping done.
About 59% of holiday shoppers began making purchases as early as November, which is a 21% increase from a decade ago, according to a recent survey of over 8,000 consumers done by the National Retail Federation. So far, shoppers have only completed about 26% of their shopping on average.
Many businesses started planning for sales and holiday shopping in October, with 74% of retailers agreeing that consumers are likely to spread out their shopping over a longer period, according to the NRF. Shoppers also plan to spend about the same amount of money as last year, with the intention of buying things like personal care and wellness products, gift cards, electronics, cookware and more.
Adapting
Zest Kitchen and Cookware opened in downtown Billings in August, and owner Marguerite Jodry has been trying to get the word out about her business in time for the holidays.
Being a new business amid the pandemic is hard enough, and Jodry said she’s glad she opened during a time where more people are cooking and baking at home.
However, like many businesses that have struggled during the recession this year, it’s been a difficult process.
“It is a little bit of an uphill battle right now because normally the types of events and activities that would bring people downtown and help us grow our customer base organically aren’t happening, so we’re fighting a little bit of a lack of awareness problem for sure,” Jodry said.
Since opening, Jodry has added an online shopping option on the Zest website and offers curbside pickup and even delivery to Bozeman and Livingston. Customers will also get a free gift with a purchase on Small Business Saturday.
“If things ever get bad enough in Billings where we need to offer home delivery here too, we’ll absolutely look at doing that,” Jodry said. “Whatever it takes to keep our customers safe but also keep them cooking.”
Many stores across the country have implemented appointment shopping, consistent and extended deals over a period of time, curbside pickup and product delivery. Some have plans for managing a line of waiting customers outside of a store.
About 96% of the 54 retailers surveyed by the NRF are expecting more online-only holiday shopping. In a survey of over 7,600 consumers, about 60% of them plan to shop online, according to the NRF.
SOMETHINGchic, a clothing store in Billings, launched its online store in February, before the number of COVID-19 cases began to climb in Montana. It was good timing, owner Linda Brooks said, because it helped the business during the statewide shutdown in March and April.
It’ll help meet customers halfway as well this holiday season, she said, because the store offers curbside pickup, in-store pickup and out-of-town and in-town delivery. In line with Gov. Steve Bullock's statewide directive, both Zest and SOMETHINGchic require customers to wear masks.
SOMETHINGchic's sales are offered online and over longer periods of time, and customers may reserve private shopping appointments where they can shop in the store alone or with friends and family.
“We’ve been creating a shopping experience at the customers’ comfort level,” Brooks said.
The Billings Chamber of Commerce is also hosting its annual Keep the Cheer Here shop local campaign, which encourages residents to visit local businesses for a chance to win prizes. The campaign was extended to a five-week period, from Nov. 16 to Dec. 21 in order to reduce the risk of crowding.
The number of businesses that signed up for the campaign increased about 40%, said Billings Chamber president and CEO John Brewer.
“The business community is really anxious to get their name out, so we've partnered with more businesses than we've ever been able to before," Brewer said.
Bigger retailers have also shifted their approach to the season. Target on Central Avenue implemented new corporate-wide protocols, like offering Black Friday deals beginning in early November and closing on Thanksgiving Day.
Target stores comply with Yellowstone County health officer orders, said West End Target store director Dan Masin. Locations offer curbside pickup and store pickup, and an employee often counts the number of customers coming in and out of the store.
Target also launched a website for customers to check if there’s a line outside of a store, and if there is one, they can reserve a spot in line. When it’s a customer’s turn to go into the store, they’ll get a text on their cell phone.
“It’s all about convenience and keeping people at a safe distance so you don’t have to stay here,” Masin said. “You can go about your other business and we’ll text you and you’ll have an hour to come into the store.”
Doing business
Yellowstone Public Health Officer John Felton implemented another health officer order last week, which limits capacity in businesses to 50% of normal capacity, down from 75% before the order was enacted. They must also close by 10 p.m.
The new order applies to restaurants, bars, casinos, retailers and others.
Felton said there are few options left to curb the spread of COVID-19 as cases climb, and he acknowledged that businesses struggle to operate at capacities at that level.
"You can't operate a business if you can't do what you do," Felton said last Thursday during a press conference. "We're at a critical time."
Felton’s order followed Gov. Steve Bullock’s new restrictions announced last Tuesday that reduces capacity limits in restaurants, bars, breweries, distilleries and casinos to 50%, and requires that the establishments close no later than 10 p.m.
Bullock’s statewide mask mandate directives now apply to all counties, regardless of the number of cases, and public gatherings are also limited to 25 people. A total of $75 million will be available to businesses through another round of business stabilization grants, while another $25 million in supplemental unemployment benefits will provide eligible workers $200 a week for four weeks.
Jodry with Zest said she’s OK with following more restrictive health measures. A sign placed on the front door notifies customers when it’s safe to come in and when the store is at capacity, depending on how many shoppers are already inside.
"I'm clear-eyed to the fact that it will probably impact us financially during what is our most important quarter of the year, but financial concerns don't outweigh the health and safety of our community," Jodry said.
SOMETHINGchic has already been operating below 50% capacity, which means she usually has fewer than 25 people in the store at a time. She plans to push more marketing toward her online shopping platform, and said if it does get busy at the store, her husband may monitor the number of people in and out of the building.
The restrictions aim to slow the spread of the virus and reduce the number of people in local hospitals in the state, which have been overwhelmed and over capacity for weeks. Brooks understands those struggles, since she's also a per-diem operating room nurse for Billings Clinic.
Her motto this year is to pivot and adapt in order to keep her store's doors open.
"I do get nervous because I think the future is so uncertain and, again, working in health care I know how stressed our hospitals are," Brooks said.
Jodry said if there was more support from the federal government, she could afford to temporarily close her storefront and keep her family, staff and customers safe. However, Congress has yet to approve another coronavirus relief package.
Some funding programs using CARES Act money have closed or are coming to a close as the year ends, said Brent Donnelly, the U.S. Small Business Administration district director for Montana. About $550 million in Coronavirus Relief Fund grants have been awarded to Montana businesses.
Instead of encouraging consumers to shop small on Small Business Saturday, Donnelly encourages them to shop small all season. Many small retailers earn about 50% of annual revenues during the holiday shopping season between Thanksgiving and Christmas.
"Businesses are still in the spot where they're still under restrictions, we still have COVID, we're still in the middle of the pandemic and they need to make sales in order to keep their doors open," Donnelly said.
But small-business owners are finding ways to adjust to the changing rules and regulations and are getting ready for holiday shoppers.
"In the winter, it makes me nervous, but we've just got to keep working and moving forward," Brooks said.
