Billings businesses ready to get back to normal after COVID-19 closures

That mandate has yet to be lifted by Yellowstone County Public Health Officer Felton. Felton has a press conference scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

For Royer, the shutdown has made paying bills difficult with virtually zero revenue coming into her business, she said. The impact of the nearly month-long closure during her businesses' busy season will affect her business long after the closure, she said.

“I feel like being closed during April will kind of just void out most of our profits for the year,” she said.

If summer events are canceled, and tourism is stymied, her downtown business might suffer further.

"Tourism is about a $500-million-dollar-a-year industry. Having to limit major concerts and gatherings ripples down to restaurants, retail and many others that will feel that impact," said John Brewer, executive director of the Billings Chamber of Commerce, on Wednesday.

Like many businesses in Billings, and across Montana, the summer tourist season brings in a large chunk of the year's dollars. Bullock's directive roughly lined out what the three phases of reopening the state might look like, though a timeline has not been set.