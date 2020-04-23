Billings businesses ready to get back to normal after COVID-19 closures

Cricket Clothing Co., a retail store in Downtown Billings, has been closed since March 18. Aside from a few online purchases, the small clothing store has been completely shut down.
Owner Laverne Royer is excited to be able to reopen her store on Monday, after Gov. Steve Bullock announced the first phase in reopening Montana.
“I’m so relieved, because I just want to go back to some normalcy,” Royer said on Wednesday.
On Wednesday Bullock announced the first phase of a staggered reopening following slower growth in new COVID-19 cases statewide. Montana saw 439 cases Wednesday. Fourteen people have died in the state.
The stay-at-home order lifts Sunday, and beginning April 27 certain “non-essential” businesses can begin to open. Under the first phase retail businesses will be allowed to open on Monday, and restaurants will begin opening under certain limitations after May 4.
“Non-essential” businesses have been closed statewide since Bullock issued a stay-at-home order that went into place March 28. In Yellowstone County restaurants and other businesses were told to closed on March 16.
That mandate has yet to be lifted by Yellowstone County Public Health Officer Felton. Felton has a press conference scheduled for Thursday afternoon.
For Royer, the shutdown has made paying bills difficult with virtually zero revenue coming into her business, she said. The impact of the nearly month-long closure during her businesses' busy season will affect her business long after the closure, she said.
“I feel like being closed during April will kind of just void out most of our profits for the year,” she said.
If summer events are canceled, and tourism is stymied, her downtown business might suffer further.
"Tourism is about a $500-million-dollar-a-year industry. Having to limit major concerts and gatherings ripples down to restaurants, retail and many others that will feel that impact," said John Brewer, executive director of the Billings Chamber of Commerce, on Wednesday.
Like many businesses in Billings, and across Montana, the summer tourist season brings in a large chunk of the year's dollars. Bullock's directive roughly lined out what the three phases of reopening the state might look like, though a timeline has not been set.
Royer said she’s prepared to reopen by Monday. In her small store social distancing should be easy. Staff members have face masks, and hand sanitizer will be available for customers, she said.
Restaurants have to meet more stringent requirements to reopen, including allowing a restaurant to operate dine-in services at only 50% capacity.
In Yellowstone County, John Felton issued a checklist on March 18 for restaurants and other establishments to complete before they can reopen.
Only about half the more than 500 restaurants in Billings had responded by this week, executive director of the Billings Chamber of Commerce John Brewer said on Wednesday.
Restaurants must return the reopening plan following the checklist to the county health department before they will be approved to reopen, Brewer said.
Downtown restaurant owner Brad Halsten said even a limited opening is better than operating on take-out alone.
Halsten owns the Burger Dive and has been able to keep most of his employees working with take-out orders alone.
A coming challenge Halsten sees with reopening is gauging the level of business his restaurant sees.
“I don’t expect we’ll flip the switch and everyone will go out to lunch immediately,” he said. “I think it’s natural it will take some time for everyone to go back to their daily routines.”
The actual economic impact of the reopening might not be immediately obvious, either.
"It won't be significant but enough that it will help employment and the economy," Brewer said. "But until we hit that final phase and probably until there is a vaccine we’re not going to feel like everything is running as it was."
