Billings Bypass project begins its Yellowstone Bridge portion

Work has started on the Yellowstone River Bridge phase of the Billings Bypass Project, a massive, multi-year roadway construction project undertaken by the Montana Department of Transportation.

The bridge will include four lanes and feature a 10-foot wide pedestrian pathway. It's slated to cost $47.4 million and will take two years to finish. When completed the bridge will connect the Lockwood portion of the project to the Heights.

The Yellowstone River Bridge is Phase 2 of the bypass project and work began this fall, starting with the construction of a temporary bridge that connects the work sites on either side of the river. Wadsworth Brothers Construction out of Draper, Utah, is handling the job.

The Billings Bypass Project is a six-phase, multi-road construction project that will take six years to complete and cost $115 million. The finished byway will connect the Johnson Lane interchange in Lockwood to the intersection of Highway 312 and Highway 87 in Billings Heights.

The new road will also feature a diverging diamond interchange, the first of its kind in Montana, according to MDT. The diverging diamond design eliminates left-hand turns.