Billings Bypass project begins its Yellowstone Bridge portion
Billings Bypass project begins its Yellowstone Bridge portion

Work has started on the Yellowstone River Bridge phase of the Billings Bypass Project, a massive, multi-year roadway construction project undertaken by the Montana Department of Transportation. 

The bridge will include four lanes and feature a 10-foot wide pedestrian pathway. It's slated to cost $47.4 million and will take two years to finish. When completed the bridge will connect the Lockwood portion of the project to the Heights. 

The Yellowstone River Bridge is Phase 2 of the bypass project and work began this fall, starting with the construction of a temporary bridge that connects the work sites on either side of the river. Wadsworth Brothers Construction out of Draper, Utah, is handling the job. 

Bypass bridge

An aerial view shows the temporary bridge has been built across the Yellowstone River for the construction of the Johnson Lane to Mary Street bypass.

The Billings Bypass Project is a six-phase, multi-road construction project that will take six years to complete and cost $115 million. The finished byway will connect the Johnson Lane interchange in Lockwood to the intersection of Highway 312 and Highway 87 in Billings Heights.

The new road will also feature a diverging diamond interchange, the first of its kind in Montana, according to MDT. The diverging diamond design eliminates left-hand turns. 

Yellowstone River Bridge

Workers move materials on a temporary bridge as construction of the Yellowstone River Bridge is ongoing Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 near John H. Dover Memorial Park in Billings.

In April, crews began working on the intersection of Five Mile Road and Highway 312 between Shepherd and the Heights, which is part of the project's Phase 1. 

Phase 3 is construction of the new Johnson Lane interchange, which is currently being designed. Work is scheduled to begin in 2022 and will be headed up by Granite Construction/LHC, based out of California.

Photos: Yellowstone River Bridge construction begins

Billings Bypass Project

Billings Bypass Project

Map and timeline of the Billings Bypass Project, which will connect the Johnson Lane interchange in Lockwood to the Highway 312 and Highway 87…

