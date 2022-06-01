Billings cab driver charged with criminal endangerment

A Billings cab driver previously charged with DUI is now facing multiple counts of criminal endangerment after a wreck on the city’s South Side over the weekend.

Tiffany Nicole Morrison, 33, pleaded not guilty in Yellowstone County District Court on Wednesday to six counts of criminal endangerment, all of them felonies. The charges followed several collisions allegedly caused by Morrison while she was driving a yellow cab with five passengers.

Morrison picked up the five people from a hotel on Midland Road on May 27, court documents say. They asked to be dropped off at MetraPark for a concert. On the way to the concert, the cab collided with another vehicle at First Avenue South and South 36th Street. Morrison was allegedly speeding down First Avenue South at more than twice the posted speed limit, according to statements from witnesses.

The woman driving the car hit by Morrison’s cab told police that she was headed west on First Avenue South prior to the crash. She saw the cab coming eastbound when it “lost control and crossed three lanes of traffic while spinning 360 degrees,” charging documents say. The cab hit her vehicle on the passenger side. Several witnesses gave police a similar story.

Morrison allegedly told police that she was traveling 65 mph down First Avenue South after her passengers told her to drive faster. She said her tires locked, causing her to lose control and strike the woman’s vehicle. The speed limit along First Avenue South is 35 mph.

Police also spoke with the five passengers traveling in the cab. They said Morrison was weaving around traffic and traveling as fast as 80 mph. All five said they never told Morrison to drive faster. Vehicles waiting to turn right toward a fast food restaurant caused Morrison to slam on her brakes and lose control of the cab, according to the passengers. At least one passenger was reportedly injured in the crash.

Morrison is scheduled to appear later this month in a change of plea hearing after being charged with DUI and child endangerment in July 2021. She reached a plea agreement with Yellowstone County prosecutors, which was signed by her and filed in court May 19. In exchange for her admitting that she drove under the influence of marijuana with her two children in the vehicle, prosecutors recommended a sentence of three years’ commitment to the Montana Department of Corrections, all suspended, and a $600 fine.

If convicted of any of the six counts of criminal endangerment, Morrison faces the possibility of up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000. She is currently in custody at Yellowstone County Detention Facility.

