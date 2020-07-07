Billings cancer survivor encourages others to ask for help, never to give up

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It’s going on 15 years that Linda Wetzel learned she had survived a terminal cancer diagnosis.

As a survivor Wetzel is reluctant to call herself cancer free, even after all that time.

For Wetzel, the unpredictable nature of cancer is a stark reminder to take each day as it comes.

"It’s a miracle you’re here, so appreciate every moment," Wetzel said.

Wetzel was diagnosed with Stage IV B-Cell lymphoma shortly before Christmas in 2004. Already in its late stages, doctors told Wetzel she had only a few months to live. A cancerous mass had wrapped around her abdomen and her forced her kidney to fail, and then metastasized into her bone marrow.

“I was more dead than alive when I was finally diagnosed,” Wetzel said.

Instead of giving up, Wetzel signed up for as many clinical trials as she could. After a bout of trials Wetzel went into remission for 9 months.

The cancer came back, and doctors again told Wetzel her illness was terminal. She signed up for more clinical trials, including an experimental trial in Denver that used her own stem cells as a transplants.