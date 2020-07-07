Billings cancer survivor encourages others to ask for help, never to give up

It’s going on 15 years that Linda Wetzel learned she had survived a terminal cancer diagnosis.
As a survivor Wetzel is reluctant to call herself cancer free, even after all that time.
For Wetzel, the unpredictable nature of cancer is a stark reminder to take each day as it comes.
"It’s a miracle you’re here, so appreciate every moment," Wetzel said.
Wetzel was diagnosed with Stage IV B-Cell lymphoma shortly before Christmas in 2004. Already in its late stages, doctors told Wetzel she had only a few months to live. A cancerous mass had wrapped around her abdomen and her forced her kidney to fail, and then metastasized into her bone marrow.
“I was more dead than alive when I was finally diagnosed,” Wetzel said.
Instead of giving up, Wetzel signed up for as many clinical trials as she could. After a bout of trials Wetzel went into remission for 9 months.
The cancer came back, and doctors again told Wetzel her illness was terminal. She signed up for more clinical trials, including an experimental trial in Denver that used her own stem cells as a transplants.
The process was a grueling two months. While in Denver her family had made her funeral arrangements, but Wetzel didn’t give up hope.
At times it felt easier to just give up, she said. But, as a recent grandmother she didn’t want to miss watching her grandchildren grow up.
Her son, Robert Wetzel, was deployed in Iraq at the time and the pair had made a pact to both survive.
“I came through it all and was able to come home and I now have 13 grandchildren and been able to be a part of some great things,” she said.
The stem cell transplant was a success and Wetzel beat cancer in 2006. She’s been living without cancer since then.
Wetzel, 69, has lived in Billings for just about three decades. She’s originally from the Bitterroot Valley.
Since going into remission Wetzel has advocated in Washington D.C. and in the state Capitol for affordable health care and access to clinical trials.
Clinical trials
People have often ask her why she would want to participate as a “guinea pig” in clinical trials.
At the time Wetzel felt like there was nothing to lose; her cancer was terminal either way. But, if the treatment was successful her participation may help advance treatments for others.
As a cancer survivor she’s now passionate about helping others diagnosed with cancer. Her best advice for someone who has recently been diagnosed with cancer is to reach out to a survivor. You don’t have to navigate cancer alone, she said.
“You can ask questions, or just have them (a survivor) sit there and hold your hands when you go through treatment,” she said.
Twice doctors told Wetzel her cancer would likely kill in her a few months. That was 15 years ago. To those battling cancer now: never give up, she said.
“Fight with every ounce of your being,” Wetzel said.
Relay for Life of Yellowstone County will happen on Friday from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. The relay will look different this year with accommodations made for COVID-19 and will take place on 24th Street West from Grand Avenue to Monad Road. Participants are asked to drive a 1.5-mile stretch, which will be well-lit with luminarias lining the sidewalks.
