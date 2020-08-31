Billings car lots struggle to find used car inventory after virus shutdown

"The one thing I have come to realize about America is that we're very much an automotive culture and cars are a big part of us," Gould said. "Just because the pandemic is going on, doesn't mean people aren't hitting deer and getting in wrecks and cars (aren't) breaking down. All of those things are still happening whether there's a pandemic or not."

Weinberger said the cars on his lot are being sold at or a bit above retail price, but that doesn't stop people from buying.

"We're selling even Corvettes all the way up to big trucks. It's all across the board," he said.

Shortage of new cars

Because factories were shut down for a few months earlier this year, the new car market is lagging behind, causing a decrease in the volume of new cars available to sell on lots, according to Nolan Fisher, general sales manager of the Lithia Chrysler, Jeep and Dodge dealership in Billings.

The dealership has been lucky in keeping inventory stocked, but Fisher said the business has also had to be creative in securing used cars. It's part of a chain that operates around 200 stores across the country, so trading inventory with other stores is a helpful option, Fisher said.