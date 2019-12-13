Billings Career Center students Kassidy Ball, left, Natalia Milheim, center, and Morgan Morse set up their terrariums at the Jobs for Montana's Graduates Market Day booth at the Rimrock Mall on Friday. The booth will be open December 13-15 from noon to 6 p.m.
Terrariums for sale at the Jobs for Montana's Graduates Market Day booth at the Rimrock Mall on Friday. The booth, which also features Montana-themed clothing, socks and other items, will be open December 13-15 from noon to 6 p.m.
Past the dog treats and the wrapping station, one Rimrock Mall kiosk was a hive of activity on Friday.
About two dozen students from the Billings Career Center's Jobs for Montana's Graduates class were busy folding shirts, tidying racks of novelty socks and gently hanging terrariums to maximize the display.
"The big thing is the practical, real-world experience," teacher Scott Hanson said.
The class teaches entrepreneurship and business skills like sales, supply costs and marketing. The students take out micro loans of $300-$500, and keep any profit they make from sales.
This is the second year they have set up at the mall, which provides the kiosk at no cost.
Before any hats were hung up for sale, groups of students made "Shark Tank" style pitches to mall executives. Six were chosen for the display.
Annabelle Keever drew on her artistic skills to design a sweatshirt with a Montana state outline embellished with flowers. She's not sure what her plans are after high school, but has considered business.
"Seeing it all come together has been super cool," she said.
The kiosk is located in front of the H&M store, and will be open Dec. 13-15 from noon until 6 p.m.