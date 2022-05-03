Billings casino armed robbery spurs federal charges for two women

Two women are facing federal charges connected to an armed casino robbery and chase that ended at a Billings elementary school.

Makyla Shayd Fetter, 27, and Taliah Jeneane Ramirez, 22, have been charged in U.S. District Court with robbery affecting commerce, possessing a firearm in furtherance of a crime and possession of a firearm in a school zone. They made their initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Timothy J. Cavan on April 26.

Billings police responded to an armed robbery at Magic Diamond Casino on Main Street on March 20. The suspects were two women, one of whom fired a round from a pistol into the air during the robbery. The two drove off in a blue car.

Officers lost the car in traffic, but with the assistance of Yellowstone County deputies they found the vehicle near Ponderosa School on the South Side of Billings later that evening. They arrested one woman seen running away from the vehicle, where police allegedly found a handgun. She was later identified as Fetter and booked into Yellowstone County Detention Facility.

County prosecutors charged Fetter March 21 with felonious robbery, criminal endangerment and tampering with evidence. She was also charged with two misdemeanor counts of unauthorized use of a vehicle and obstructing an officer.

The same morning that charges were filed against Fetter, a kindergarten student at Ponderosa Elementary School found a loaded handgun on the school playground. After the student picked it up, a teacher was alerted who secured it before giving it to the principal.

Fetter and a woman who went unnamed in county charging documents allegedly took several bottles of alcohol from Magic Diamond Casino. Surveillance footage showed two women walk into the casino wearing black sweatshirts with the hoods up and their faces covered. Footage showed one woman in blue jeans, identified later as Fetter, pulling several bottles from a shelf and then brandishing a firearm. She allegedly pointed it at two casino employees. One employee heard a shot while the two women made their way to the blue sedan in the parking lot.

A responding Billings police officer tracked the sedan traveling about 80 mph through the area of Third Avenue South. A pursuit was called off to avoid endangering the public.

Deputies reportedly found the vehicle after it crashed through a chain link fence surrounding Ponderosa Elementary, according to charging documents. Officers allegedly found Fetter laying facedown nearby. During a subsequent search, they also found several bottles of whiskey inside the car and a handgun in the area where Fetter ran from the vehicle.

Federal prosecutors filed charges against Fetter and Ramirez on April 21, following an investigation by the FBI, alleging that the two disrupted interstate commerce by robbing the casino with the threat of violence. They also allegedly brought a firearm onto the property of Ponderosa Elementary School knowing that the area was a school zone, federal court documents say.

Fetter and Ramirez have a tentative trial date scheduled for June 21. Ramirez is currently in custody at YCDF. If convicted of the most serious crime, they face a maximum of 20 years in prison.

Both women have previously been charged in Yellowstone County with drug offences, and their cases are currently ongoing. Fetter was charged in February 2021 with two counts of criminal possession of dangerous drugs and one count of obstructing an officer. Police allegedly found her carrying meth and prescription painkillers after stopping a vehicle she was traveling in.

County prosecutors charged Ramirez in October 2021 with four felonies, including possession with intent to distribute and child endangerment. Police allegedly found meth in her vehicle after a traffic stop. Three children were also in the vehicle, and were not restrained in any way, according to court documents.

