Billings 'castle' selling for $7.5M to couple who sold Heights mobile home park

Price had the mansion built in 2014 while he was running a scam on multiple victims. He stole money from both his employer and from a series of private investors.

He made national headlines in 2018 when it was discovered he had staged his abduction by outlaw bikers in Virginia, leading to a manhunt complete with helicopters and search dogs. Price told the FBI he’d been drugged kidnapped by a motorcycle gang, The Pagans, but later admitted he’d faked it.

Before its sale on Friday, the mansion at 5650 Canyonwoods Drive had belonged to Three Blind Mice, a limited liability company made up of three private investors who Price defrauded: Stephen Casher, of Billings, and Wyoming doctors Robert Schlidt and Raoul Joubran.

Price signed over the property and seven other properties in Montana and Virginia to Three Blind Mice in a quitclaim deed in 2018, as his financial schemes were collapsing and creditors were demanding payment. Price had borrowed $7.5 million from the group with the promise to repay $11 million in total, but never delivered.