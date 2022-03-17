Billings Catholic High School students win regional competition for Science Bowl

Students from Billings Central Catholic High School have won a regional competition for Science Bowl in the national tournament hosted by the U.S. Department of Energy.

The after-school club and competition tests middle and high school students with science and math questions in a Jeopardy-style format. This is the first time BCCHS has reached the semi-finals.

“We were really just biting our fingernails," said coach Kathy Borges, a math teacher at BCCHS. “Finally, they said we were the winner and we just couldn’t believe it. We are just so excited.”

“We knew we had really smart kids, we just didn’t know how far we’d make it,” added coach Krista Cunningham.

Two teams of five students each are advancing in the tournament. Normally it would be the finals, but the organization added another level that will take place over Zoom for COVID-related reasons, Borges said. The top eight teams from the semi-finals on May 21 will compete in Washington D.C. in July.

More than 9,000 high school students and 5,000 middle school students compete in 65 high school and 50 middle school regional Science Bowl tournaments annually.

“Everything kind of went our way this year,” said Brendan McGovern, a junior who has competed for three years. “We picked up some momentum when we started and we kept getting questions right. Things went our way this year.”

Held over Zoom for the second year, teams divide into rooms of two or three students. Competitors and moderators see each other through a computer monitor, and students must answer a question in seven seconds or less. Students are able to communicate with each other, which is specific to the zoom format.

“They have incredible teamwork skills and communication skills,” Cunningham said. “They have to really trust each other because they all have different strengths.” Some students are more knowledgeable in physics and chemistry while others are better with biology, she said.

Moderators ask 18 questions, and if answered correctly, students answer a bonus question for each. Teams are not allowed to share the content of the questions afterwards, but Borges calls them “advanced high school questions, and maybe beginning college questions.” The rounds get more challenging as the game progresses.

Several moderators watch the students on two monitors. One monitor shows the students’ faces and another broadcasts their work table to ensure they are not referencing outside help or materials.

“[The kids] take it very seriously, Borges said. “Its very fun, but it’s a serious thing to them.”

The kids’ enthusiasm is what’s kept her coaching for nine years, she said. “They are tremendously fun to work with.”

After the win last Friday, teachers announced it to their classrooms and signs have been posted in the hallways celebrating the win.

“It’s not a sport you letter in, but it’s kind of seen as a sport at our school,” Borges said. “A lot of people know the students and about the club, and they know it would be a big deal to have won.”

Cunningham emphasized the difficulty of the competition.

“There are some math questions that get asked and by the time I’m done reading the question (in a practice), I’m still thinking it through and they already have answers,” adding that she is excited to see where they all go in life after graduation.

There are about 12 students in the club but only a limited amount are allowed to compete.

