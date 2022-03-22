Billings Catholic Schools names new president

Billings Catholic Schools announced the hiring of a new president Tuesday.

Andrew McDonald was chosen by the schools' board to replace Shaun Harrington who retired in January. Harrington stayed six months later than he had originally planned because of a fragmented and lengthy search process, which the Gazette reported in February.

“McDonald brings more than 20 years’ experience in Catholic education as a teacher and administrator,” the schools said in a statement.

He most recently served as principal of Our Lady of Loretto Catholic School in Foxfield, Colorado.

“Under [McDonald’s] leadership the school grew enrollment, expanded staffing, opened a new preschool program, and maintained strong financial performance,” the press release stated.

As president, he will oversee administration, strategic planning, and implement policies for the private school system.

McDonald was unable to be reached for comment, and it is unclear when he will start the job in Billings.

