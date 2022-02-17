Billings Catholic Schools teachers frustrated with lengthy leadership search

At least 22 teachers at Billings Central Catholic High School have signed a letter supporting Shel Hanser, the school’s longtime principal who had applied to be the school system's president but has since withdrawn.

After more than a year, several search committees, including an outside firm, have been unable to fill the position. At least two candidates have been chosen to be interviewed and tour the schools later this month.

A recent meeting at the school to discuss the open position turned somewhat contentious over the lengthy search and the support for Hanser, according to several people who attended.

“The position of president is extremely important to the survival of catholic schools here in Billings,” Karla Kelly, a religion teacher who has taught for 21 years at Central told the Gazette.

Despite the support for him, Hanser said he withdrew his application for president for personal reasons. He said he would not retire from his position as principal, but hadn't decided yet about next year.

“There are some people frustrated about the length of time the process has taken, but that is the reality of hiring anyone right now,” he wrote.

Kelly expressed concern the committee will hire someone disconnected from the school culture and the positive relationships they have built with students. She also referenced the president Missoula Catholic Schools named last spring who has drawn controversy by abruptly placing two high-ranking staff members on paid administrative leave with no explanation, according to a Jan. 21 report from the Missoulian.

Hanser has worked at Billings Central for about 25 years. In the letter to the school's board of directors, teachers and staff praised Hanser for the support and understanding he has provided to students and staff.

“We would all be very sad to lose [Hanser] as our principal but know that he would be the leader that is absolutely necessary in these times when many Catholic Schools are closing their doors," the teachers wrote to the schools' board of directors.

Angel Turoski is the Superintendent of Catholic Schools for the Great Falls-Billings Diocese. In an email conversation, she said there is nothing new happening in the search and that internal candidates must apply through the agency contracted to help search for qualified Catholic candidates.

Board members are not elected, she wrote. They are nominated by an executive committee to the Bishop for the Diocese of Great Falls-Billings for selection.

There were seven teachers representing all three Billings Catholic schools in the system on three interview committees last year, Turoski wrote, referring to the high schools, K-8 schools, and the early childhood center.

The former president, Shaun Harrington, held the position since 2015. He stayed six months longer than he anticipated due to the long search process, said an executive assistant and human resources person at the administration office who asked to not be named. Harrington left the position on Jan. 31.

“Quite frankly there’s been many times in my career when I have considered leaving the school system, but have been kept here by Shel Hanser,” said Shane Fairbanks, who has taught at Central for 14 years.

“In my first year of teaching, this school system offered me employment at a rate that qualified me for food stamps. Mr. Hanser made it possible so that I could work in janitorial services at Central in the mornings and afternoons,” Fairbanks said, adding that Hanser stuffed his mailbox with gift cards that Christmas.

