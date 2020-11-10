Billings cemetery begins the work of placing new marble headstones at veterans' graves

The new, white marble headstones arrived packed 10 to a pallet on Tuesday morning.

Mountview Cemetery received 30, all of them replacements for the headstones destroyed when an SUV traveling down Central Avenue in midtown Billings crashed into the veterans section of the cemetery in late September.

The work to remove the broken headstones and install the new ones began Tuesday afternoon. Each headstone weighs about 230 pounds and is made of American white marble.

Chris Waite, a Billings Parks supervisor and the superintendent of Mountview Cemetery, which is owned and operated by the city, talked about the process of getting the headstones replaced and the amount of support for fixing the damage that was offered by the veterans community and residents in the city.

There was a lot of shock and inquiry and the cemetery took dozens of calls from people in states as close as Idaho and as far away as Florida, Waite said. Individuals and veterans organizations called offering help or asking for ways to give support.