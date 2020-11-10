Billings cemetery begins the work of placing new marble headstones at veterans' graves

The new, white marble headstones arrived packed 10 to a pallet on Tuesday morning.
Mountview Cemetery received 30, all of them replacements for the headstones destroyed when an SUV traveling down Central Avenue in midtown Billings crashed into the veterans section of the cemetery in late September.
The work to remove the broken headstones and install the new ones began Tuesday afternoon. Each headstone weighs about 230 pounds and is made of American white marble.
Chris Waite, a Billings Parks supervisor and the superintendent of Mountview Cemetery, which is owned and operated by the city, talked about the process of getting the headstones replaced and the amount of support for fixing the damage that was offered by the veterans community and residents in the city.
There was a lot of shock and inquiry and the cemetery took dozens of calls from people in states as close as Idaho and as far away as Florida, Waite said. Individuals and veterans organizations called offering help or asking for ways to give support.
The cost, creation and replacement of veterans headstones falls under the jurisdiction of the Department of Veterans Affairs, and officials there handled all the new headstones needed at Mountview.
"There really wasn't a lot (for the community) to do," Waite said.
Still, the offers of support from local organizations and the calls of concern from various parts of the country showcased just how important and how invested the community is in honoring its veterans.
"It was great to see that positive side of something destructive," Waite said.
The oldest headstones in that section of the cemetery date back 60 years and include veterans who served in conflicts ranging from World War I to the Vietnam War, Waite said.
After the accident, some of the most challenging work for cemetery staff was locating the decades-old records associated with the broken headstones to make sure each veteran was correctly identified. Just as challenging was working with the frozen ground on Tuesday to remove the broken headstones and install the new ones.
It feels appropriate that the replacement headstones arrived the day before Veterans Day, allowing cemetery staff to work on erecting the new markers for the holiday, Waite said.
