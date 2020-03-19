Billings cemetery places moratorium on graveside services while area funeral homes navigate social distancing

The city's Mountview Cemetery has discontinued graveside services and will move to direct burials in an effort to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus, Billings Parks and Recreation announced on Wednesday.
"Things are changing so fast," said Steve Kirkegard, manager at Smith Funeral Chapel in Billings.
As concerns around COVID-19 continue to grow, funeral homes are trying to figure out how best to meet the needs of grieving families while following the social distancing recommendations issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"It's a huge impact on everybody," said John Dahl, owner of Dahl Funeral Chapel in Billings. "This is uncharted water."
Already families are being instructed to reduce attendance at funerals to immediate family members. Some funeral homes are suggesting that families hold the small services now and then plan a larger memorial service for friends and family once COVID-19 guidelines are relaxed.
Families are being given the same direction if cremation has taken place; those services can be held later, Kirkegard said.
The social distancing guidelines present a special challenge to funeral homes.
"It's a time when we count on our friends and family to come and be supportive," Dahl said.
Dahl has worked with families in the past who have organized live-streaming of funeral services and he expects to see more of that in the coming weeks. He's particularly concerned for Native American families who traditionally hold large memorial services.
The new guidelines will severely limit those types of gatherings.
"We don't have a lot of choices," Dahl said.
Barry Brekhus, funeral director for Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, said they've taken proactive steps to help keep gatherings small and protect staff at the funeral home. He's already had some families choose to delay services. Some have chosen to simply bring in a few family members at time for visitation services.
"It has an impact on how we help our families," he said.
Funeral homes are having to weigh how they help grieving families and keep them safe from potentially catching or spreading the virus while also making sure staff are safe and the business is protected from liability.
Area funeral directors will meet with Yellowstone County Commissioners on Friday to discuss best practices and look at how to better to respond guidance on mitigating the spread of the virus evolves.
"It really is about the safety of the family first," Smith said.