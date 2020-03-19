Billings cemetery places moratorium on graveside services while area funeral homes navigate social distancing

Dahl has worked with families in the past who have organized live-streaming of funeral services and he expects to see more of that in the coming weeks. He's particularly concerned for Native American families who traditionally hold large memorial services.

The new guidelines will severely limit those types of gatherings.

"We don't have a lot of choices," Dahl said.

Barry Brekhus, funeral director for Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, said they've taken proactive steps to help keep gatherings small and protect staff at the funeral home. He's already had some families choose to delay services. Some have chosen to simply bring in a few family members at time for visitation services.

"It has an impact on how we help our families," he said.

Funeral homes are having to weigh how they help grieving families and keep them safe from potentially catching or spreading the virus while also making sure staff are safe and the business is protected from liability.

Area funeral directors will meet with Yellowstone County Commissioners on Friday to discuss best practices and look at how to better to respond guidance on mitigating the spread of the virus evolves.