Billings Central senior looks to keep building success in college

One of Newman's teachers, Shane Fairbanks, emphasized how hardworking and reliable Newman is. He put Newman's track record at Central in unequivocal terms.

"He's one of the best and brightest that our school can put out there," Fairbanks, an English, film and social studies teacher, said. "He's one of those guys that's so talented he can do whatever he wants. He's got the smarts. He's a hard worker. And it's not just for school."

As with many other Billings high schoolers, the last year brought about some unanticipated pandemic-related challenges for Newman. He said that he remembers reading the news in 2020 about COVID-19 and knowing that it was inevitable schools would close down.

"A lot of my friends were saying that we lived in Montana, it's basically the middle of nowhere," Newman said. "I remember....I'm in the pep band. We were at the Metra for basketball and then it got canceled. The announcer comes on, says there's COVID cases at St. V's, we're done, it's over. And just having it happen in that way was this big shock to everybody. And that was crazy. I think at that point I knew that everything was just going to go nuts."