Billings Central senior looks to keep building success in college

Attending Montana State University in Bozeman next year to study mechanical engineering won't be the first time in recent memory Jack Newman has found himself in a new school with new challenges.
The Billings Central Catholic High School senior first arrived in Billings on Christmas in 2017 after finishing his first semester of high school in Vancouver, Washington. The move was for his mother Renee's new job with First Interstate Bank in Billings, he said. There were a few hiccups at first, and recalling them makes Newman laugh.
He described how the movers got delayed, so the first few days in their new home in a snowy new town, the family slept in sleeping bags.
Starting at a new school halfway through his first year in high school was "a little weird," he said, but it helped that he had been going to Catholic schools his whole life.
Within a couple weeks Newman found his group of people and started to settle into his own niche. One challenge was adjusting to new teachers and new expectations. And there was a little bit of a scheduling setback in that Billings Central had started school a couple weeks earlier than his school in Vancouver, meaning he started off a couple weeks behind.
"I think the hardest part for me was getting into my school groove," he said.
With graduation quickly approaching and high school nearing an end for Newman, that groove has come to involve among other things playing trumpet in the school band, taking on a role in a musical, helping out acting and doing stunt work during his spare time for a film produced by a class he wasn't even enrolled in, and since before his junior year building houses for Habitat for Humanity with his father Roger.
One of Newman's teachers, Shane Fairbanks, emphasized how hardworking and reliable Newman is. He put Newman's track record at Central in unequivocal terms.
"He's one of the best and brightest that our school can put out there," Fairbanks, an English, film and social studies teacher, said. "He's one of those guys that's so talented he can do whatever he wants. He's got the smarts. He's a hard worker. And it's not just for school."
As with many other Billings high schoolers, the last year brought about some unanticipated pandemic-related challenges for Newman. He said that he remembers reading the news in 2020 about COVID-19 and knowing that it was inevitable schools would close down.
"A lot of my friends were saying that we lived in Montana, it's basically the middle of nowhere," Newman said. "I remember....I'm in the pep band. We were at the Metra for basketball and then it got canceled. The announcer comes on, says there's COVID cases at St. V's, we're done, it's over. And just having it happen in that way was this big shock to everybody. And that was crazy. I think at that point I knew that everything was just going to go nuts."
The transition into remote learning for the end of his junior year was rough at first. He said for the first couple of days the technology simply wasn't working. When things were finally up and running, he said he was one of the few people who actually enjoyed online learning before in-person classes could resume because it allowed him to work at a faster pace and get things done to free up more time later in the day.
He thinks that the hardest part of the pandemic has been keeping your spirits up "and knowing this isn't the end of the world."
Attention to mind, body, and spirit, helped him deal with that, Newman said.
"Every day I would work out, and then I would just have some quiet time by myself, and then I would just hang out with my family and just call one of my friends. That for me was enough to keep me going so I didn't get bogged down with being stuck in my house for x amount of months."
The start of his engineering education next year is somewhat of a natural progression for Newman. His father's side of the family has a history of both racing and working on cars.
"I've been around cars building cars and fixing cars since I was little. I would go around changing oil and doing stuff during the summer with my dad all the time. And that was the first little nudge in that direction," he said. "The second biggest nudge I've got to say was when I started working with Habitat and building houses all the time."
He said working for Habitat For Humanity led him to visualize himself doing something like that "in a bigger way" for the rest of his life.
He's enjoyed learning from older crew members who bring a lot of life experience and come from varied backgrounds include a photographer, a geologist and an engineer.
With most of the Habitat crew he works with in their 50s and 60s, Newman said the joke at the work site is that at age 18 he brings the average down.
Habitat also brings him in contact with the people who will live in the homes being worked on. The good feeling he gets from it, especially during big parts of a job like putting walls up, makes him think that calling it volunteering is almost a kind of cheating.
"I think it's good that it feels like it's not just volunteering for volunteering's sake and that I enjoy it and I'm learning a lot from it, and getting a lot out of it."
Newman said for the most part he isn't sure what the future holds for him after college.
"I'm relatively certain I want to stay in Montana," Newman said. "Because I've found that I really, really like it here. Whether that be in Bozeman or Billings or somewhere else, I don't know."
The prospect of life beyond high school and the transition into adulthood and college life does give the senior some nerves, but in a way, he's got something of a blueprint to work with.
"I think my experience with Central and showing up here halfway through freshman year, I think that helps me feel better a lot," he said. "Knowing that if I can dive into the middle once, I can do it again. Probably. Hopefully."