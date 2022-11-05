Billings Chamber announces inaugural retiree brunch and career fair

The Billings Chamber of Commerce announces the Retiree Brunch and Career Fair from 8:30-11 a.m. on November 14, 2022, at the Hilton Garden Inn at 2465 Grant Road. This free event is presented by Adult Resource Alliance and Stockman Bank.

Many retirees are looking for opportunities to re-enter the workforce for various reasons, such as rising costs and feelings of isolation. This event is designed for retirees or others looking for flexible work or volunteer opportunities.

Encore employees—defined as employees who are returning to the workforce after retirement or a hiatus to explore a new vocation—are characteristically highly motivated, dependable, punctual, and eager to apply their decades of experience to new undertakings.

“Encore employees possess expertise from their extensive workforce experience, and the changing work landscape with more flexible work arrangements is appealing to them,” notes Workforce Development Manager Cathy Grider. “There is a strong case to be made for hiring retirees as businesses are struggling to find qualified workers.”

Event attendees will have the opportunity to connect with local employers that have part-time, flexible work, and volunteer openings in the Billings area. Complimentary breakfast pastries and coffee will be served.

The Billings Chamber’s partnering sponsor, Adult Resource Alliance, continues leading efforts to ensure seniors remain independent with the highest possible quality of life.

The Retiree Brunch and Career fair is a free event; however, attendee registration is appreciated. Please register at BillingsChamber.com/events or by calling Cathy Grider at 406-869-3724.