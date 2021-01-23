Billings Chamber kicks off Agricultural Celebration Week on Sunday

The Billings Chamber of Commerce announces its first Agricultural Celebration Week Jan. 24-30 intended to raise awareness, educate, and promote the ag industry to the community.

The week will feature host Aaron Flint, agricultural advocate and host of the radio talk show “Montana Talks” on News Talk KBUL.

Flint will be interviewing various ag industry personalities throughout the week. KGHL (AM790 and 94.7FM) will host interviews with Ag Celebration Week sponsors, current Ag Excellence Award winner Karen Yost and past Ag Excellence Award winners.

BillingsChamber.com will host “Experience Ag around the Table Cooking Series.” These videos are free and offer the opportunity to cook alongside Billings chefs Matt Makowski of the Fieldhouse, Duane Haugen of Bull Mountain Grille, James Bramlett and Mitch Fox of Buffalo Block Steakhouse and Elias Banderas of the Windmill.

More information on contests and events is available on the Billings Chamber's social media channels and more events are featured on their website.

Ag Celebration Week is presented by Yellowstone Valley Electric Cooperative and other local sponsors.

