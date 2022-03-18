Billings Chamber launches Diversity Equity Inclusion online business resource center

The Billings Chamber of Commerce has launched its new diversity, equity, and inclusion online resource center at www.BillingsDEI.com.

Much of the vision and content of the online resource center was contributed by Billings Chamber’s DEI Network Advisory Board. It features a wealth of assets and information, including a business tool kit, diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) resources, ways to connect in the community, relocation support and more. The colorful site features a clean layout, captivating look, and inviting navigation, truly setting the stage for a leap forward.

“We created this resource center because our work in the area of talent attraction and retention calls for boldness with the purpose to grow business through diversity, equity and inclusion,” says John Brewer, president and CEO, Billings Chamber of Commerce. “In this area, our promise is to lead the w ay in embracing diversity to create an inviting, inclusive community for people of all back grounds because it makes economic sense for business.”

The Chamber embarked on this DEI journey two years ago by asking themselves and their business members, “ What’s best for Billings?” The answer was in overwhelming support of pursuing DEI in the work place to support and encourage work force attraction and retention efforts for the business community.

“From the very first discussions about making DEI a Chamber priority, we have been committed to providing our members with tangible tools to help them create diverse, inclusive and equitable work environments,” says Julie Tschetter Seedhouse, DEI Network Advisory Board chair and broker at Century 21. “This website is a product of that commitment — it's a place w here people can find a wealth of information that w ill aid in their professional and personal growth.”

The DEI Network mission states, “ We will continuously work to identify and dismantle conscious and non-conscious systemic bias and discriminatory actions in our work places and within our community through education, training, advocacy, mentorship, having difficult conversations, and regularly facilitating diverse and inclusive interactions as a convener within the city’s business community.” Through the DEI Network online resource center, the business community will have access to resources and connections to embark on their own DEI journey .

“ This work w ill allow us to provide practical tools to serve our business community, share the stories, and connect the people to opportunities,” says Carmelita Dominguez, DEI Network Advisory Board co-chair and practice manager of Montana Allergy & Asthma Specialists. “This is our chance to build something together that will grow our community and establish deeper roots.”

