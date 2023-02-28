The Billings Chamber of Commerce has named the recipients of its 2023 Business Excellence Awards, a recognition that highlights exceptional leaders whose impact and example are deserving of recognition — not simply for their accomplishments, but also for their character, their leadership, and their integrity.

The 2023 Business Excellence Awards honor individuals and organizations for contributions that have made Billings a better place to work and live.

“A community is only as strong as its people,” said John Brewer, chamber president and CEO. “We celebrate our employers, workers, innovators, leaders, visionaries and what they have accomplished in building our community. Billings is uniquely us because of the businesses they have created and the people they have touched.”

Award recipients are selected through a scoring process by a committee of chamber board members and committee leaders, following a period of public nomination submissions. The 2023 recipients are:

Outstanding Business Person: Dusty Eaton, A&E Design

Employer of the Year: Entre Technology Services

Inclusion Award: William Henry, Be Better World

Customer Service Excellence: Matt Hall, Midway Auto & RV

NextGEN Exceptional Emerging Leader: Bo Bruinsma, Billings Public Schools

“The Business Excellence Award recipients represent the very best of what the Billings business community is doing with regard to leadership, innovation, and employee care,” and Julie Seedhouse, chamber board chairwoman. “Each of them fully embraces the Billings Chamber's mission as catalysts for growth and creators of quality of place. We are deeply honored to recognize the essential work they are doing to make our community better.”

Recipients will be recognized at the 2023 Billings Chamber Breakfast on March 30 at Alberta Bair Theater. The event will feature Captain Sandra "Sandy" Yawn of the hit television show "Below Deck Mediterranean" as the keynote speaker.

This is the chamber’s largest annual event and will run from 7-9 a.m. with doors opening at 6 a.m. Breakfast will be served at the conclusion of the presentation.

Tickets can be purchased through the Alberta Bair Theater Box Office or through their website. You can learn more about the event and read more about the Business Excellence Award recipients at www.BillingsChamber.com.