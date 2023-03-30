During its annual membership breakfast, the Billings Chamber of Commerce named the winners of its 2023 excellence awards.

The Outstanding Business Person award went to Dusty Eaton of A&E Design.

William Henry of Be Better World won the Inclusion Award.

Entre Technology Services was named Employer of the Year.

Matt Hall of Midway Auto & RV won the Customer Service Excellence award.

And the NextGEN Exceptional Emerging Leader

During the meeting, Chamber President and CEO John Brewer reminding members the chamber was advocating for them in city hall and in the state Legislature. He also city the chamber is working to ad non-stop flights from Billings to Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Keynote speaker was Capt. Sandy Yawn who appears on the Bravo television show Below Deck Mediterranean about life aboard a five-star service superyacht.