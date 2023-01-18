Billings Chamber of Commerce sets up 2023 Ag Celebration Week and banquet

The Billings Chamber of Commerce announced its third annual Ag Celebration Week from Jan. 23-27, presented by Yellowstone Valley Electric Cooperative, which recognizes the numerous impacts agriculture has on the daily lives of Montanans.

The week celebrates farmers, ranchers, and agribusinesses that are the backbone of Montana’s leading industry. This week-long event is designed to bridge the gap between urban and rural through ag education, industry spotlights, and more. Follow the Billings Chamber on Facebook and Instagram throughout the week for opportunities to engage, win prizes, and learn more about the ag industry.

The celebratory week culminates with the Ag Celebration Banquet from 5 to 9 p.m. on Jan. 27 at Montana Pavilion of MetraPark. Attendees will enjoy a steak dinner, entertainment by Teka Brock Larson, front porch conversations with area ag industry leaders including Colton Young, Brett Nedens, and Turk and Jenny Stovall.

Roni Baker, recipient of the 2022 Billings Chamber Award for Agriculture Excellence, presented by Stockman Bank, will be honored. Recognizing the importance of investing in youth, the Laurel FFA Chapter will be selling 50-50 tickets with proceeds going towards the construction of a 20-acre working farm.

The Ag Celebration Banquet is made possible through the generous support from sponsors: Yellowstone Valley Electric Cooperative, Stockman Bank, EideBailly, AgWest Farm Credit, KGHL, AgroLiquid, C&B Operations, Desert Mountain Broadcasting, Molson Coors, Little Horn State Bank, Hubbard Feeds, Agri Industries, King’s Ace Hardware, Bravera Bank, NonStop Local, and MetraPark. Banquet tickets or a table of 10 can still be purchased through Friday at BillingsChamber.com.