Billings Chamber of Commerce to host COVID-19 vaccination tele-town hall

The Billings Chamber of Commerce will host a free tele-town hall meeting over Zoom later this week discussing COVID-19 vaccinations.

The meeting is open to the public and is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 28 at 2 p.m. Local officials will share a vaccination plan for Yellowstone County. Officials will also discuss the effectiveness of the vaccine; legal considerations as an employer to require employees to be vaccinated; and a Yellowstone County citizens survey about residents' thoughts on the vaccine.

The meeting will include experts from Billings Clinic, St. Vincent Healthcare, RiverStone Health and Crowley Fleck Law.

The public can register to attend the meeting virtually using the following link: https://bit.ly/35DrTXu.