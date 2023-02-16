The Billings Chamber of Commerce will host the forum Chamber AM: Unhoused in Billings at 8 a.m. on Tuesday at the Northern Hotel in downtown Billings, featuring a panel of local experts moderated by Becky Bey.

Attendees will hear information about programs in housing from Patti Webster with Homefront, get an update on the use of public safety levy funds and local law enforcement’s proactive approach with Billings Police Chief, Rich St. John, gain an understanding of the populations of those who are unhoused from Felicia Burg with Family Promise, learn about the work implemented by the Downtown Billings Alliance from Kody Christiansen, and find out about the impact on businesses and how to unite for community solutions.

In addition, attendees will have an opportunity to hear directly from several other individuals representing the Yellowstone County Continuum of Care, YWCA Billings, HRDC, Montana Rescue Mission, Rimrock, Tumbleweed, Family Service, Volunteers of America, Billings Public Schools, and more.

“This event shows the importance of collaboration within a community in order to empower those in need. You can measure a community's character by how they treat their most vulnerable population,” panelist Kody Christiansen said of the event and its purpose.

Cost to attend is $25 and includes coffee, pastries, and time for networking with other attendees. Space is limited and registration is open through Friday. Chamber AM is presented by Entre Technology Services and supporting sponsor KTVQ.

Register at BillingsChamber.com.