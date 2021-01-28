Billings Chamber's tele-town hall advises businesses on vaccines for workers

Business owners should think about encouraging employees to get a COVID-19 vaccine, rather than requiring it.
The best approach legally is for employers to encourage workers to educate themselves and get the vaccine, said Crowley Fleck attorney Bruce Fain during a Billings Chamber of Commerce tele-town hall meeting held over Zoom on Thursday. Incentives can also be used to encourage employees, such as offering paid time off to receive a shot.
Both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines gained emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration late last year.
"There has been ... a real issue with the COVID vaccine and being able to mandate employees get the vaccination, and that's because it's an emergency use authorization," Fain said. "The medical community requires a lot more informed consent I believe during that process."
Informed consent means that individuals must be informed of the risks and agree to get the shot, Fain said.
Fain said he hasn't seen federal organizations take a stand that prohibits mandating a vaccine in the workplace, but, like with everything during the pandemic, guidance can change quickly.
There are several laws that address mandating vaccines in general. Discrimination-based laws like the Americans with Disabilities Act along with safety and employment laws like the Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970, or OSHA, need to be taken into account when it comes to vaccinations.
However, every circumstance is different, and Fain advised that employers seek legal advice if they are thinking of implementing a vaccine mandate.
Officials from the county's health agency, RiverStone Health, along with local hospitals Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare were also on the call Thursday.
Members of the public attended Thursday's tele-town hall to ask health officials questions regarding COVID-19 vaccine efficacy, vaccination rollout in Yellowstone County and the legal considerations as an employer to require employees be vaccinated.
Earlier this month, Yellowstone County expanded vaccine availability to Phase 1B of the state's vaccine allocation plan. This phase focuses on people ages 70 and older, as well as those ages 16-69 who have specific underlying health conditions, and American Indians and other people of color who may be at elevated risk.
Those in Phase 1A, including health care personnel, residents and staff at long-term care facilities and others, will continue to be vaccinated.
All three of the health facilities are offering vaccines by appointment only for those in Phase 1A and Phase 1B. Billings Clinic earlier this week received 27,000 calls regarding vaccines, and plans to add in a third party to help field calls. St. Vincent also introduced the Vaccine Notification Sign Up form, which allows anyone to be notified when a vaccine appointment is available to them.
The facilities in total receive about 2,000 doses each week on average, however appointments fill up quickly every week, said John Felton, Yellowstone County Public Health Officer and president and CEO of RiverStone Health during the meeting. St. Vincent Healthcare didn't receive a vaccine shipment this week.
Community-wide vaccine clinics will be planned once more vaccine is available to the county, Felton said.
"We are very hopeful that there will be more doses of vaccine coming," Felton said.
Around 13,900 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the county. Roughly 10,700 have received their first dose, while only around 3,200 have been fully immunized with the second dose, according to the state's online vaccinations map.