Billings Chamber's tele-town hall advises businesses on vaccines for workers

Business owners should think about encouraging employees to get a COVID-19 vaccine, rather than requiring it.

The best approach legally is for employers to encourage workers to educate themselves and get the vaccine, said Crowley Fleck attorney Bruce Fain during a Billings Chamber of Commerce tele-town hall meeting held over Zoom on Thursday. Incentives can also be used to encourage employees, such as offering paid time off to receive a shot.

Both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines gained emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration late last year.

"There has been ... a real issue with the COVID vaccine and being able to mandate employees get the vaccination, and that's because it's an emergency use authorization," Fain said. "The medical community requires a lot more informed consent I believe during that process."

Informed consent means that individuals must be informed of the risks and agree to get the shot, Fain said.