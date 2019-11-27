A little before noon on Monday, David Maplethorpe stood in front of a 100-gallon vat, stirring with a 3-foot wooden paddle.
Maplethorpe, executive chef at the Billings Food Bank, was just a few hours into making the gravy that will help feed Thanksgiving dinner to an estimated 800 people on Thursday.
Maplethorpe and a crew of other local chefs started cooking around 8 a.m. The gravy won’t be ready until Wednesday afternoon, or more than 48 hours later.
“If you’re going to do it, you got to do it right,” Maplethorpe said.
For decades, Maplethorpe — head chef at The Rex until its closure in 2017 — has joined a handful of longtime Billings chefs in preparing a Thanksgiving meal for those who need it.
This year that means supplying the holiday meals at the Food Bank and the Montana Rescue Mission. The bulk of the food will end up at the Rescue Mission, while the Food Bank expects to serve 200-250 people at its location.
No one remembers exactly which year the chefs first got together, but Maplethorpe says the tradition has been alive for at least 30 years.
Five people were gathered at the Food Bank on Monday as food prep got underway. In the past, the group has seen as many as 30 cooks pitch in, according to Carl Kurokawa.
Kurokawa, head chef at downtown restaurant Juliano’s, is fond of the rowdier years, which gave rise to his yearly tradition of treating his fellow volunteer chefs to martinis and dim sum for Thanksgiving breakfast.
Over the years, headquarters for the cooking operation has migrated from the Billings Hotel and Convention Center to the Career Center to whatever commercial kitchen was available.
“It’s a lot of hard work,” Kurokawa said, deftly chopping the first of 50 pounds of onions amid a steady stream of wisecracking.
The crew cooked 80 turkeys, splitting them in half to reduce the cooking time to an hour and 10 minutes per batch. The method is called "spatchcock."
“That’s 32-down in the New York Times” crossword, said Jim Carlson, executive chef at MorningStar Senior Living.
The chefs made stuffing one batch at a time in a 30-gallon tilt skillet. Last year they made six batches.
Asked whether cooking for a crowd felt like a chore, Maplethorpe said no.
“You know, we’ve done it so many years, you got to get it done,” he said. “So we just go to work.”
All the food prepared for the hot meal was donated by Sysco.
The Food Bank will serve its meal from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday. Sign-ups for food delivery closed on Tuesday.
The Rescue Mission will serve its meal from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday.