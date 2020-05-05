Billings church incident referred to Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force

An incident in which a Billings church had its Zoom online worship service hijacked over the weekend with images of child pornography has been referred to the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
The ICAC is a Department of Justice program that involves a network of federal, state and local law enforcement and prosecutorial agencies.
It was the second time a Billings church had its online service taken over by someone broadcasting highly offensive material. On April 26, the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship reported an incident involving inappropriate behavior by an unidentified male to the Billings Police Department.
The department "has documented the incident" but it is being treated as informational and the investigation is inactive, according to a press release issued Tuesday morning by BPD Lt. Brandon Wooley.
Over the weekend, Rev. Mike Mulberry with First Congregational in Billings confirmed that someone had taken over a Zoom church service to broadcast a criminal act against a child. The incident prompted calls to the FBI and local law enforcement, according to church leadership.
The church addressed the incident in a Facebook post published Sunday afternoon and offered counseling to members who may have been exposed to the offensive material.
"We watched in horror as our Zoom worship service was overtaken this past week by someone with incredibly evil intent," the post begins in its note to members. "Our prayer is that somehow you had turned away, that no children were present to see these things, or that you were not present to see the terrible images that were being displayed."
Numerous incidents of so-called "Zoom Bombing," in which online meetings have been interrupted with vulgar material, including child pornography, have been reported all over the country. Critics have have questioned whether or not Zoom's safety features are adequate.
Last month, the Montana Public Service Commission had the public comment portion of a meeting overtaken by someone shouting expletives and posting pornographic images.
BPD encourages people to research the specific platform they use.
In its press release, BPD also provided the following general recommendations for online video conference security practices:
• Create a unique ID and password for each meeting
• Don't publicly publish meeting ID and passwords
• Use invitation only functions
• Enable waiting room functions
• Disable join before host, screen sharing, and other remote functions
• Lock meeting once everyone has joined
