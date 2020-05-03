Billings church says it called FBI after its video service hijacked with images of a criminal act involving a child

A Facebook post on the First Congregational Church Facebook page was published late Sunday and signed by the Reverend Michael Mulberry and Pastor Lisa Harmon.

The post broadly described what happened, the church's response and also offered words of apology and assurance to church members.

Among the responses was that the Rev. Marc Stewart has called the FBI and moved to file a Missing Children's Report. The church has also called its national offices with the United Church of Christ to assure that funding for counseling will be available for those in need as a result of the incident, according to the Facebook post.

"We watched in horror as our Zoom worship service was overtaken this past week by someone with incredibly evil intent," the post begins in its note to members. "Our prayer is that somehow you had turned away, that no children were present to see these things, or that you were not present to see the terrible images that were being displayed."

"This will call for a radical change in our practice and presentation of worship as we continue to live in this time of pandemic," the post continues.

Later on in the post, church leaders apologized for what happened.