Billings church says it called FBI after its video service hijacked with images of a criminal act involving a child

Billings First Congregational Church says it has contacted the FBI after the church had its video worship service hijacked by someone who then broadcast a criminal act against a child.
The church has also contacted local city officials and law enforcement to report the crime, according to a Facebook post signed by church leadership.
When the video feed was taken over, the downtown Billings church was using Zoom, a video conferencing program that has seen a rise in popularity since the COVID-19 pandemic has forced people to look for alternative ways of meeting safely.
A Google search returns numerous news articles reporting "Zoom Bombing," the hacking of Zoom videos and the broadcasting of vulgar material, including child pornography, in states across the country and in a variety of settings. Critics have have questioned whether or not Zoom's safety features are adequate.
Just last month, the Montana Public Service Commission had the public comment portion of a meeting overtaken by someone shouting expletives and posting pornographic images.
Last Sunday, churches in Montana were allowed to reopen, but many including First Congregational Church, stayed closed out of health and safety concerns.
A Facebook post on the First Congregational Church Facebook page was published late Sunday and signed by the Reverend Michael Mulberry and Pastor Lisa Harmon.
The post broadly described what happened, the church's response and also offered words of apology and assurance to church members.
Among the responses was that the Rev. Marc Stewart has called the FBI and moved to file a Missing Children's Report. The church has also called its national offices with the United Church of Christ to assure that funding for counseling will be available for those in need as a result of the incident, according to the Facebook post.
"We watched in horror as our Zoom worship service was overtaken this past week by someone with incredibly evil intent," the post begins in its note to members. "Our prayer is that somehow you had turned away, that no children were present to see these things, or that you were not present to see the terrible images that were being displayed."
"This will call for a radical change in our practice and presentation of worship as we continue to live in this time of pandemic," the post continues.
Later on in the post, church leaders apologized for what happened.
"We cannot be more sorry for this happening. We take full responsibility for not setting up protocols which would have provided a barrier for this kind of thing to happen," the church leaders wrote. "We will take all measures possible in the future to make sure this never happens again. We ask for your patience as these measures lead to a slower process for logging on to our mission and ministries electronically."
The post concludes by asking people to reach out to them if needed, and saying "As sure as God's heart is broken by the existence of such evil and the broadcast of such evil, our hearts are broken as well. May we find a way to heal together."
